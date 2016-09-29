Oktoberfest at OLF

Corkey Sherwood of Los Banos enjoys the festivities of the 10th Annual Oktoberfest event at the Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School was held Saturday. The celebration featured more than 150 varieties of beer along with sausage, cheese and wine tastings. Along with music, food and drinks, a contest pitted the best raw, homemade Italian red sausage in town. Contestants entered one-pound sticks of their best sausage, and cooked it at the event.
Copyright 2016 . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join The Conversation
The Los Banos Enterprise is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.