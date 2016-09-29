Oktoberfest at OLF

Corkey Sherwood of Los Banos enjoys the festivities of the 10th Annual Oktoberfest event at the Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School was held Saturday. The celebration featured more than 150 varieties of beer along with sausage, cheese and wine tastings. Along with music, food and drinks, a contest pitted the best raw, homemade Italian red sausage in town. Contestants entered one-pound sticks of their best sausage, and cooked it at the event.