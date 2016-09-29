Letters to the Editor (09/30/2016)

More stones to overturn in Los Banos

Well, Los Banos has been on the news a lot lately.

Does Los Banos remember 10 years ago when we all tried to wake up Los Banos with the Tommy Jones recall? No one wanted to get involved at that point, so it just kept going. Read the paper of what was uncovered back then. Well Los Banos, everything is still going on? Keep digging, District Attorney Larry Morse II, you have one more stone to overturn.

Also Los Banos, keep watching, (former) Officer Dusty Norris is up for trial. Will he just get an ankle bracelet and a slap on the wrist if he is convicted? Does he collect unemployment because he was fired? Someone should be answering these questions.

But again, where is the city manager in this and the chief of police? Oh yeah, they were one in the same when this whole scandal was being swept under the rug. Good thing I am on alert. Funny, how when Gary Bettencourt was arrested, he was all over the news, etc., but the Los Banos Police Department has the same thing happening within its “group” and no one knew anything.

Shirley Rose, Los Banos

School board is dividing our community

I am a longtime resident of Los Banos. My two sons attended the Los Banos schools, I taught in the Los Banos Unified School District for 27 years, and now three of my grandchildren are attending schools in Los Banos. In the past two or three years, I have been disappointed and embarrassed by some members of our school board. They are not representing our schools with honesty and integrity. They are dividing our school board, our schools and our community with their self-serving agenda. Large sums of money have been wasted. It is time for this to stop!

I believe the citizens of Los Banos are concerned about what is best for our children. We need to build the best schools, not necessarily the cheapest. We need to hire the best teachers, not based on color or ethnic background. The board is elected by the people in our community for the purpose of making educated decisions to improve our school system. We need independent thinkers and researchers to make the best decisions. It is time to get back to business and stop using the board for personal issues. The children deserve better.

The election in November is our chance as a community to elect some new board members who will work cohesively and stop wasting our time and money. I hope the citizens of Los Banos will put their emotions aside and vote for the best for our children. Please vote in November.

Patty van Loben Sels, Los Banos

Areias at fault for failing Los Banos schools

The Los Banos Unified School District has paid Dennis Areias in excess of $300,000 in benefits as a board member for the past 18 years. During his tenure, he has boasted that the district has the best schools and that our students are ready for college and the challenges after graduation. State statistics, at www.cde.ca.gov, provide definitive proof that our schools are failing. Areias owes LBUSD $300,000 for failing our students.

Recently, he requested the LBUSD 2015 Results of the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium Test to learn more about the criticisms by the Community Advocacy Coalition. After 18 years on the board, he had no idea of the horrific academic standings of our students and schools. In his interview with the Enterprise, he indicated that the API scores under the California Standards Tests were meeting targeted scores. Not so, API scores are only as accurate as the federal No Child Left Behind Act or AYP (Adequate Yearly Progress) scores/standings. Eligible schools in Los Banos were placed under Program Improvement for 4.7 years for failing to meet standards in the different subgroups.

Dennis Areias has bullied his way at the school board for the past 18 years. He has absolutely no concept of Academic Performance Index, AYP or PI status. The CAC will not be bullied, but instead remains committed to inform the public of Areias’ low performance as a board member. Areais needs to be held accountable.

Areias has refused to address 2015 Smarter Balanced Test Scores hoping that 2016 results would save the district from further embarrassment. Not so, in summary, results of Early Assessment Program indicate, ready for college, LBHS – Math 2 percent, English 13 percent, PHS – Math 1 percent, English 8 percent.

Baldo Salcido, Los Banos

Who is Baldo Salcido? What is the CAC?

When districting became imperative for our school district elections, it became a tool for those who had a disagreement with a board member or an agenda, to gain school board seats. Small districts were easier to work over, going door to door, telling voters mistruths and gaining wins by narrow margins. This started four years ago, and here we are four years later.

Trustee Tommy Jones has been arrested for bribery and conspiracy charges. Trustee Carole Duffy voted against Creekside Junior High along with board member Jones, as she always does, she even shares an attorney with him, and voted for the Opinski contract. Trustee Marlene Smith cast her vote siding with Jones for the Opinski contract, only to vote against it after his arrest, and then said she voted because Dominic Falasco did and he is an attorney. Trustee Ray Martinez is the result of 13 votes in the recall election at a cost of $18,000 to our district.

What do all these board members have in common, Baldo Salcido.

Through his work we have four board members guided by his Community Advocacy Coalition. That might have gone unnoticed until he delivered a press release that a quorum would not be at the special board meeting to censure Jones. The public was there, and saw on full display when board members make decisions based on an affiliation with a group instead of the job of running our district, as they are sworn to do.

Dennis A. Areias, Los Banos Unified School District

Jones and Duffy should be voted out

As many people are aware, my husband David and I have submitted many letters to the Enterprise and for three years, many of them have been about the activity at the school board meetings.

I am very happy to see that the people of Los Banos are finally aware of what has been going on. I am just sorry that it took this long and such a grave problem to make it happen. As far as I am concerned, taking back the control of the school board is a battle that will not be won until we get rid of the special interest group that has taken it over.

Marlene Smith said that she voted on the Opinski contract according to what Dominic Falasco recommended, but at the time of the vote, she said that she was going to “vote with Tommy Jones,” this is a matter of public record. She always appears to depend on someone else to tell her how to vote and does not belong on the board. Carole Duffy always votes with Jones and refuses to answer any questions about her reason for voting for the Opinski contract, and does not belong on the school board.

It goes without saying that Tommy Jones does not belong on our school board. Nothing is more important than the education of our children and it should not be left to people with questionable ethics. Please help by electing the opponents of Jones and Duffy and take back our schools.

Rita Silva, Los Banos