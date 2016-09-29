There’s still time to join the veterans parade

“I Love A Parade.” That title of a popular song, written in 1932, is a feeling still experienced by many people today. And that feeling increases when a parade honors people we admire and respect.

On Nov. 5, Los Banos will have a parade that the whole town can enjoy and appreciate because it honors veterans of military service.

Maybe the only thing better than watching a parade is being in one. And there is still time to participate in this year’s Los Banos Veterans Parade. Applications for parade entries are still being accepted, ideally by Oct. 4, and are open to any individual or group. And this year the entry fee is zero.

The parade is sponsored by Los Banos Veterans, an organization that includes members of both the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts.

Applications for the parade can be received by sending an email to info@losbanosveteransparade.org or by calling veteran Mike Hughes at 209-704-5301.

Local veterans have been working on their 2016 parade since the 2015 parade ended. The chair of this year’s parade, Monica Gallagher, has helped the veterans sponsor fundraisers throughout the year so that everyone who wants to participate in the 2016 parade can do so without paying one penny to enter.

“We wanted as many people as possible to join the parade,” Monica said, “especially veterans. Our fundraisers have enabled us to pay for all the expenses associated with putting on a parade in Los Banos.”

The downtown parade, now it its third year, is held on the Saturday before Veterans Day. This enables local vets to travel to other cities on Nov. 11 and veterans from other towns to come to Los Banos.

“This year we’ve gone out of our way to connect with veterans groups in Merced and Fresno,” Monica said, “inviting them to our parade and encouraging our veterans to participate in their parades.”

Monica also helped create a web page, www.losbanosveteransparade.org, which explains the parade, lists its sponsors, shows the route and encourages everyone to participate.

She has also helped local veterans encourage Los Banos elementary, junior high, and high schools to enter floats in the parade. Winning entries will display at their schools a framed flag and plaque with the school’s name engraved. “We would love to see a lot of young people and their parents at the parade,” Monica said.

“It’s appropriate that Los Banos honor its veterans with a parade,” said Mike Hughes, commander of local VFW Post 2487. “We’ve had so many men and women from this town serve their country in the military, including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.”

“A parade is one fine way to show recognition and appreciation for our veterans’ service,” said Alan Cotta, commander of local American Legion Post 166.

Los Banos veterans are a little unusual in their unity. The local VFW Post (for veterans who served overseas) and the local American Legion post (for all veterans) meet jointly once a month and work together on projects.

The Nov. 5 parade is one of many examples of joint projects done by Los Banos veterans, which also include the posting of American flags around town on holidays, the current sale of “Los Banos Supports Veterans” T-shirts, local scholarships and support of high school students who attend the yearly Boys State and Girls State conferences.

Before and after the parade, the American Legion Auxiliary will sponsor meals to help people enjoy the day. From 7 to 10 a.m. at the VFW Hall, there will a pancake breakfast for $7. At the end of the parade at the VFW Hall, hot dogs and hamburgers with soda will be served for $5 for participants and spectators.

Tom Giraldin, vice commander of the local American Legion post, pointed out that anyone can be in the parade. “Persons don’t have to be veterans to participate,” Tom said. “Anyone who supports and appreciates veterans, including businesses, organizations, individuals and families can join – either walking or riding in tractors, trucks, cars, motorcycles or just about anything else on wheels.”

The local veterans have received many entries already for the parade. “We are hoping to get more entries soon,” said Los Banos veteran Rick Toscano. “The old saying is especially true for a parade, ‘The more the merrier.’ ”

Comments on the writings of John Spevak, a California Newspaper Publishers Association first-place award recipient for 2014, are encouraged, and can be sent to john.spevak@gmail.com.