Arraignment for Los Banos homicide suspects continued to Oct. 5

— The Wednesday arraignment for three of the four family members charged with killing a 35-year-old Los Banos man was continued to Oct. 5 to give Merced Defense Associates time to assign attorneys to two of the suspects.

Steven A. Lujan, 55, Ronnie Lujan, 34, Tony Lujan III, 27, and Charles F. Lujan, 59, are charged with murder in the Sept. 13 death of Rene Cruz Sandoval.

Steven, Ronnie and Tony Lujan were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. But Judge David Moranda gave defense counsel more time to assign attorneys to Steven and Tony Lujan.

Ronnie Lujan is being represented by Deputy Public Defender Richard Berger.

Charles Lujan, who is being represented by private counsel, has been in the hospital since Sept. 15, the day after he was arrested.

Merced County jail officials have said Charles Lujan was hospitalized following an incident at 10:37 a.m. Sept. 15 in the main jail.

Merced County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Moore said Wednesday that Charles Lujan was still in the hospital and officials were still investigating the incident.

Police arrested Charles, Steven and Ronnie Lujan on Sept. 14 at a Merced home. Tony Lujan III was arrested Sept. 17 in Gilroy. Police identified the four suspects as family members.