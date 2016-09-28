Dos Palos teachers close to strike

Teachers of the Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District may strike if a contract settlement with the school district is not reached after Oct. 11.

“We’re so close, yet so far apart,” said Marty Thompson, president of Dos Palos Oro Loma Teachers Association, in a news release Wednesday. “It’s disappointing we have not been able to reach agreement.”

Mediation efforts failed, according to the release. A fact-finding hearing has been set for Oct. 11. The hearing will involve a three-member panel, including a state-appointed neutral member.

The release says that if a settlement is not reached through the fact-finding negotiation process under the Educational Employment Relations Act, teachers may strike.

In May, nearly all of 107 teachers voted to call for a strike in the event a contract settlement isn’t reached with the district, according to the release.

“This vote shows our members are committed to achieving a fair settlement and that we are ready to stand up for what’s right,” Thompson said in the release, adding that teachers remain hopeful they strike a deal to avoid a strike.

In a Sept. 20 interview, Thompson told the Enterprise that the union may hold off on a strike if a the school board’s makeup changes in the upcoming elections.

The teachers union has endorsed Lisa Areias, who works in law enforcement, Thompson said, adding that the union may endorse other candidates running against incumbents Joe Castillo and Bill Van Worth.

Teachers have asked for a salary schedule that is competitive with nearby school districts, including Los Banos Unified School District. They claim good teachers have been leaving the district, and the union has been seeking essentially a 9 percent raise, but the school district offered a 1 percent raise for last year.

District officials have said they couldn’t comment on negotiations.

Superintendent Bill Spalding said in the event of a strike, school will continue.

“We have an obligation to teach kids, to meet 180 days of instruction,” Spalding said, adding it could take 20 days after the fact-finding session to receive results from the Oct. 11 meeting. In that time, the district and union still can negotiate a contract.

Spalding thinks it’s still premature to talk about a strike. He said the district and union have been getting closer to an agreement through four mediation sessions.

“Our hope, and I hope their hope, is to get a settlement,” Spalding said.

Teachers feel the same way, according to the release. But the contract dispute has left a bitter taste for the teachers union.

Teachers picketed outside the school district administration building and before a school board meeting in April after they declared an impasse in negotiations.

Teachers then accused the school district of misstating its financial situation and of hoarding money into separate funds.

The school district has denied that, claiming a closer look at the budget has led to discovered savings that needed to be allocated for necessary work on infrastructure issues with several buildings, according to a recent facilities needs assessment.

The school board approved a contract with classified staff at the Sept. 15 regular meeting. Classified staff picketed the school district with teachers in April.

