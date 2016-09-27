Los Banos tennis makes it 80 straight wins and counting

— Taylor Torongo said she’d never heard of the streak until she stepped on the court for her first varsity match.

The Los Banos senior said it was mentioned in passing right before the Tigers opened Western Athletic Conference play in 2013. Even though the seniors didn’t make a big deal about it, the mention was enough to create a tension-filled afternoon as Torongo helped win her double match. She said the pressure to extend the streak has only gotten more intense in the years since then.

Torongo’s 6-2, 6-1 victory in No. 2 singles helped the Tigers make it 80 straight Western Athletic Conference victories on with a 6-3 win over Patterson on Tuesday afternoon.

“It feels pretty good to keep it going, especially on this team as a singles player,” Torongo said. “It’s kind of nerve racking having the streak going on 80, knowing the streak is behind you and that you don’t want to let the team down.

“There’s not a lot of people that get to go their high school careers for any sport and never lose a conference game, so it’s something special to be a part of and definitely something I want to make sure doesn’t end this season.”

It certainly doesn’t appear that the streak is in any particular danger this season, though the new triple-round-robin format does present an added wrinkle. Patterson became the first team to take at least three points off of Los Banos (8-0 WAC) this season, but it wasn’t LB’s cleanest afternoon.

Heat in the high 90s coupled with only four tennis courts at Patterson made for a long, sluggish afternoon. The fifth and sixth singles players and doubles teams had it the toughest, having to to try and get their energy back up after lounging in the sweltering heat for upwards of two hours. Patterson added a additional curve ball by running out an almost entirely different lineup than Los Banos had seen two weeks prior.

The end result was a more lethargic performance than usual, but even with less than the Tigers’ best, Los Banos had the victory locked up before singles play was done. Shirley Liu, Adriana Moreno, Haley Ballez, and Kiara Azevedo joined Torongo with straight-set singles victories. The doubles pair of Corie Falaschi and Trinity Meza fought back from a set down to win the last two 6-4, 10-4 and give the Tigers a sixth point.

“This is a long day and I think it’s showing up in some of the results,” LB coach Lynn Barcellos said. “Usually we’re done with the entire thing in a couple hours. It can be hard keeping your energy up when you’re sitting around that long. You could see what happened, as some of the girls looked a little sleepy to start their matches. It took them a while to wake up and get going.”

As for the streak lasting at least a couple more days.

“Technically we’re at more than 80,” Barcellos said. “We count it from when we entered the WAC, but really it started the second half of my daughter, Alexis’ freshman year. We went undefeated in the second round of CCC play and haven’t lost since. It’s special for me because my daughter’s group helped get it going.

“I think we’ve been able to keep it going because we’ve been able to start working with kids at a younger age. I’m out at the courts every weekend in the mornings and the evenings. We get great participation from our girls and boys teams and then have some of our alumni come out and play. We’ve gotten a lot of younger kids to come out and play too, which has been huge. That way they have a fundamental understanding of the game when they get to high school.”

Barcellos said the other advantage they’ve enjoyed during the run is the legacies that have come out and been a part of it. Liu is one such player, following her sister Tiffany.

“The streak is really important, especially for me, because my sister was part of the group that started it,” Liu said. “It’s definitely a motivating force to keep it going. If we can continue it next year, we could hit 100 during my senior season. That would be pretty cool for my sister to be there at the beginning and for me to be there if we hit 100.”

Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports