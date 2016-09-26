Savage swims with elites at Tiburon Mile

Despite being all of 10 years old, James Savage has earned quite a bit of street credit in the open-water swim world.

The Los Banos Skimmers’ record-breaking open-water swim to Alcatraz and back became the stuff of legend in June as Savage became the youngest person to ever accomplish the feat. His story was picked up by the Associated Press, allowing people all over the country to learn of his accomplishment.

One such person was Bob Placak, founder of the RCP Tiburon Mile. The race is a 1-nautical mile swim from the San Francisco Bay’s Angel Island to the beaches of Tiburon. It is one of the world’s most prestigious open-water swims with Olympians and world-champion participants from the United States, Russia, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico and Germany, as well as many of the NCAA’s top collegiate swimmers. Placak saw Savage’s story and extended an invitation to participate in the 16th annual running of the event on Sept. 11.

“We’re still relatively new to open-water swimming, so we’d never heard of the race before,” said Savage’s mom, Jillian. “They sent us a number of things to try and sell us on participating in the race. First there was this long list of Olympians and world champions that would be participating, many of which were just swimming in Rio. They also sent a care package with new goggles, a cool floaty for in between his legs and all kinds of cool stuff to train with for the race.

“The one that I think really sold it was they have a test swim the day before the race for their elite athletes, the ones that are actually competing for money, to come out and get familiar with the course. James was invited to participate in this.”

Savage said it was one of the most memorable experiences of his life. He got to meet and swim alongside numerous Olympic athletes, including personal favorite Keri-Anne Payne of Great Britain. He also received an unexpected invite to the elite-athlete dinner that evening where he was interviewed for a segment that will air on “SportsCenter” on Thanksgiving.

As for the race itself?

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Savage said. “The tide was tough and the wind was cold. The water during the practice swim was calm and warm. The day of the race was different. It was pretty warm when you first got in the water, but as soon as you turned the corner it was like swimming into a block of ice.

“It felt harder than the touch and go, even though it was a shorter race.”

Jillian Savage said she realized what a physical test it was when the times started rolling in.

“James usually swims an open mile in about 27, 28 minutes,” she said. “I knew it was a tough race when the champion finished at 26 minutes. The current was really bad and kept pulling them back out. The wind was relentless and just froze everybody, and I guess the water was really cold.

“Six hundred people participated in the race and James was the youngest to have ever done it, and he still didn’t come in last. He’s an amazing kid. He starts his day swimming in the reservoir at 5 a.m. and he finishes it in the pool at swim practice. It’s a full schedule, but it’s what he loves.”

