Los Banos tennis shows no sign of slowing down

The streak is up to 78 matches and counting.

The Los Banos tennis team completed another week of domination with victories over Pacheco (8-1) and Ceres (8-1), extending its Western Athletic Conference winning streak.

The win over Ceres completed a season sweep over the team that most expected to challenge the Tigers’ championship run. Shirley Liu, Taylor Torongo, Adriana Moreno, Haley Ballez and Kiara Azevedo all won straight-set matches in singles competition, while the doubles teams of Chloe Emerson and Zoe Seabock, Trinity Meza and Corie Falaschi and Bridget Lopez and Taylor Giampietro swept.

Brooklyn Garcia, joined Liu, Torongo, Moreno, Ballez and Azevedo with singles victories against the Panthers. The doubles pairing of Marilyn Sanchez and Janette Salinas earned Pacheco’s lone point as the Panthers fell to 3-2 in WAC play.

Girls Golf

Ceres 309, Pacheco 349 in Atwater – Adri Rodriguez and Sophia Nino both shot team-best 65s, but the Panthers couldn’t keep pace with Ceres at Rancho Del Rey.