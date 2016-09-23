election 2016

Los Banos incumbents facing challengers, mayor unopposed

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.comSeptember 23, 2016 

Los Banos Mayor Mike Villalta is running for re-election uncontested while two City Council and three Los Banos Unified School District Board seats are up for grabs Nov. 8.

The City Council seats for District 1 and District 4 will be elected through district constituents for the first time.

According to Merced County Elections Office records, pest control technician Brian Ring and pharmacy technician Daronica M. Johnson-Santos are running head-to-head for the District 1 seat, located in the northern part of the city.

The District 4 seat features a three-way race between current City Council member Deborah Lewis, Planning Commissioner Palmer McCoy and legislative director Erasmo Viveros.

Three Los Banos Unified School District trustees are vying for re-election in their areas.

Trustee Tommy Jones is facing Megan Goin-Soares, a customer service representative, for school district Area 2.

Trustee Dominic J. Falasco is seeking re-election against challenger Gary E. Munoz in Area 4.

Realtor Margaret Benton is trying to unseat trustee Carole Duffy in Area 6.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562

Join The Conversation

The Los Banos Enterprise is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service