Los Banos incumbents facing challengers, mayor unopposed

Los Banos Mayor Mike Villalta is running for re-election uncontested while two City Council and three Los Banos Unified School District Board seats are up for grabs Nov. 8.

The City Council seats for District 1 and District 4 will be elected through district constituents for the first time.

According to Merced County Elections Office records, pest control technician Brian Ring and pharmacy technician Daronica M. Johnson-Santos are running head-to-head for the District 1 seat, located in the northern part of the city.

The District 4 seat features a three-way race between current City Council member Deborah Lewis, Planning Commissioner Palmer McCoy and legislative director Erasmo Viveros.

Three Los Banos Unified School District trustees are vying for re-election in their areas.

Trustee Tommy Jones is facing Megan Goin-Soares, a customer service representative, for school district Area 2.

Trustee Dominic J. Falasco is seeking re-election against challenger Gary E. Munoz in Area 4.

Realtor Margaret Benton is trying to unseat trustee Carole Duffy in Area 6.

