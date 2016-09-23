Upcoming events in Los Banos

Cleaning, shredding events

The Los Banos Rotary Club is sponsoring the “Community Shred It” event Saturday. With a donation of $5 paid on-site at the Pacheco High School parking lot at 200 Ward Road, participants can shred documents fitting in a 10-by-12-by-15-inch box size. All proceeds will go toward community projects in Los Banos. For more information, call Margaret Gomes at 209-509-3712.

A fall clean-up event for waste, sponsored by the city of Los Banos and Republic Services, will also be held Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Los Banos Fairgrounds parking lot on the corner of Fourth and F streets. Residents are encouraged to bring their green waste, a maximum of nine car tires removed from rims, car and truck batteries, electronic waste such as TVs and computers, and household hazardous waste including paint, chemicals and household batteries.

Oktoberfest at OLF

More than 150 varieties of beer as well as sausage, cheese and wine tastings will be featured at the 10th annual Oktobefest celebration Saturday on the grounds of Our Lady of Fatima School, 1625 Center Ave.

Tickets for the event, which is being held by the OLF Parent Club, are $40 per person in advance or $50 at the door. Call Kym McAdam at 209-509-6982 or Kaycee Fillipini at 209-543-4775 for tickets.

In addition to tastings, a contest will judge who can make the best Italian red sausage. Contestants will enter in a one-pound stick of their best raw, homemade Italian red sausage. During the festival, each contestant will cook the entry on a barbecue pit. A panel of distinguished judges will then score each sample in a blind taste test.

Call Mark Vierra at 209-761-2014 for more details on the contest.

Annual Tomato Festival

The sixth annual Los Banos Tomato Festival will be held on Oct. 1 at the Los Banos Fairgrounds. The Tomato Festival is a free-admission event with food, vendors, entertainment and amusement rides. The Los Banos Chamber of Commerce is looking for vendors. Applications can be obtained by calling the chamber at 209-826-2495.

Charleston Fall Festival

The Charleston Parents Club is hosting its annual Fall Festival on Oct. 1 at Charleston Elementary School, 18463 W. Charleston Road. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature games, food and prizes.

Songwriting workshop

Award-winning songwriter and singer Terry Brown will teach a songwriting workshop and perform some of his recorded songs Oct. 1. The workshop will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1143 Fifth St. A concert will follow the workshop at the Ted Falasco Arts Center from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The first 15 sign-ups will precede Brown’s performance with their best songs. Tickets to the workshop and concert are $40 each. Tickets to just the concert are $20 each, or $15 for students. Text 209-509-6806 to sign up or email Terry@terrybrownmusic.com for ticket information.

Senior open house

An open house for the Merced County Living Well Cafe will start at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Los Banos Community Center, 645 Seventh St. The senior-oriented event will include a meal. Call 209-761-7131 for more details.

March against domestic violence

The annual Peace for Families event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12. The walk, hosted by the Valley Crisis Center, will start at Pacheco Park and end at the Los Banos Police Annex building. After the walk, there will be food, drinks, music and prizes. One “exceptionally strong survivor” will also share their story. The Valley Crisis Center is seeking monetary donations or refreshments for the event. Contact the Valley Crisis Center for more detail at 209-725-7900, or stop by the office at 545 J St.

Farm-to-Table dinner

The Los Banos Downtown Association is holding a Farm-to-Table dinner event Oct. 13 in downtown Los Banos. The cost of tickets for the fundraiser are $75 each. Tickets are available at Pearson’s Jewelers, Fleur de Lis, The Country Duck and Positive Changes. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. Limited seating is available and reservations are required.

Art sale for library

The Friends of the Los Banos Library is hosting an art sale and social from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the library, 1312 S. Seventh St. The sale will feature music, appetizers and original small works of art from local artists. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Phoenix Books, or by calling Colleen Menefee at 209-489-9202 or Patti Ryan at 209-826-3601.

