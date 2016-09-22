Los Banos, Pacheco football look to regroup during bye week

The Los Banos and Pacheco football teams seem to be entering their respective byes weeks headed in opposite directions.

The Tigers are 3-1 and, if not for a disastrous third quarter or late fumble against Golden Valley, could easily be 4-0. Perhaps more importantly, LB has had three contests come right down to the final minutes against quality opponents, and has gone 2-1 in those contests.

The Panthers have had their share of close contests, but haven’t been able to produce the same results. David Snapp’s squad is just 1-3 to open the season despite averaging 39.5 points per game.

“I definitely feel good about where we’re at going into our bye,” Los Banos coach Dustin Caropreso said. “We took on a Madera team that was in the playoffs a year ago and beat them. Liberty Ranch was undefeated when we played them and won a tough one. No one has beaten Golden Valley and we were one or two less mistakes away from winning that game. Dos Palos was undefeated and we found a way to pull out a really good game there.

“We still have a tough one against an undefeated Chowchilla team before we start league, but I definitely feel like we’re battle tested.”

Pacheco coach David Snapp has a little more cause for concern.

The Panthers have also been in their share of tight ballgames, albeit much higher scoring ones, but have come up empty in the clutch more often than not. Snapp believed an inspired second half in a victory over Chavez of Stockton was a turning point, but Pacheco followed it up with a 69-54 loss to Buhach Colony.

The Panthers yielded 469 yards and had a number of kick coverage miscues that prevented them from ever making it a game.

“I think it’s a good time to get our mind off of things,” Snapp said of the bye week. “It’s a good time to wash the stench off of our defensive unit right now. You don’t want to blame the kids, but then you watch film and we’re not doing any of the things that they’re being taught or asked to do. It’s even more frustrating when they execute it in practice perfectly, but then it somehow doesn’t carry over to the game.

“Offensively, we’re doing more than enough that we should be winning games. We’ve averaged 52 points the last two weeks, and yet are only 1-1 in those games.”

Snapp said the bye week has afforded the team a little extra time in the film room, allowing the players to absorb what the coaches are saying.

“You can see the difference in the games,” Snapp said. “When guys execute their assignments, we got stops against Buhach. When guys started going outside of that and doing more than what’s asked of them, that’s when we got in trouble.

“Film doesn’t lie, and being able to have a little extra time with it this week has the kids calling each other out and holding each other accountable.”

The next time Pacheco takes the field it will be christening the refurbished Veterans Stadium turf against Edison of Stockton.

With league play two weeks away, both coaches are hoping to go in riding some momentum.

“I’m going to go watch Chowchilla and Dos Palos (tonight),” Caropreso said. “Chowchilla is a team that’s playing well and is going to be another good test for us. I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made from Week 1 until now. We don’t have any serious injuries, but we’ll use the bye to heal up our little tweaks and hopefully get ready to make a run in league.”

