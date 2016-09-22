Why I walk to end Alzheimer’s

I guess everyone has their own motivations that stir them to passion about the causes and charities they support.

There is a story behind every spark that makes us stand up and fight for or against something.

As the Oct. 15 Merced County Walk to End Alzheimer’s nears, I am reminded of why I became involved in this fight.

After noticing a growing pattern of unusual behaviors, I found myself increasingly concerned about my mother. Those concerns brought us to the office of my mother’s doctor in Watsonville about 26 years ago.

I remember looking over at my increasingly fragile mother, nervously playing with a handkerchief in her hands. She’d been an artist’s model and a professional entertainer who headlined shows up and down the East Coast. Her natural beauty could have made her a movie star if she had not settled down to raise a family.

From my earliest memories, I had idolized her for her grace and presence. Kit Scot, as she was known, had always been perfectly dressed, never a hair out of place. And she was mentally sharp, too, never letting anything get past her.

The woman I was with today was behaving very differently from my mother and I knew something was wrong, I just had no idea what it was. After the doctor gave his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, I was more confused than ever. We had never heard of this disease before. We had no idea what was ahead of us, or how much the road we were about to travel would forever change both of our lives.

Slowly this insidious disease took over this lovely woman and, step by cruel step, it took away all the things that were my mother. I tried to learn on the run as her caregiver. It was so frustrating that there was so little I could do. If you have not been touched by Alzheimer’s, it is impossible to understand what the patient, as well as their family, goes through. More than any other disease, if a member of your family has Alzheimer’s you are also affected.

By the time my mother died she did not recognize anyone. She refused to change clothes or bathe, and even the simplest of life skills seemed completely lost to her. As her full-time caregiver, I slowly declined myself, worn down by the constant demands of caring for her 24 hours a day.

After my mother’s death, I continued to learn about Alzheimer’s and the need for support groups for both patients and their families. If it was too late to help me, I wanted to help others and I was determined to do so in memory of my mother. At that time I was contacted by a remarkable lady, Eileen Sorenson, whose husband had the disease.

Together, we started the Los Banos Alzheimer’s Support Group almost 20 years ago.

Our group has a team walking to end Alzheimer’s on Oct. 15, and each of us walking has a motivation and a story to tell and we are determined to fight for a cure and end this curse that currently touches more than 5 million Americans.

It is estimated by 2025 there will be 15 million affected! But wait, we can work to change our destiny. Our steps in the walk are the steps of hope. So fight on, dear friends, and until the next time, may all your news be good news.

The Merced Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be at Applegate Park in Merced on Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 9 a.m. Donations toward the walk can be made out to Alzheimer’s Association and sent care of Thurston to 703 Page Ave., Los Banos. The Los Banos Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the third Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Country Waffles. For more information, call Diana at 209-826-8074.

Diana Ingram Thurston can be reached at losbanosdood@gmail.com.