Like the old days at the ballpark

Baseball is a game of vivid memories and good times.

Fans of the sport enjoy reliving the old days as well as enjoying new experiences. So it should come as no surprise that an old baseball fan like me would return to the Oakland A’s ballpark last month to relive the past and relish the present.

Thirty years ago when my kids were young, I would often decide in midafternoon after school to drive them from Los Banos to the Oakland Coliseum. We all liked watching stars like Mark McGuire, Jose Canseco and Ricky Henderson create A’s excitement. Sure, I was a Cubs fan then as I am now, but even more so, I’ve always been a fan of the game of baseball.

Thirty years ago, as it is now, the drive was relatively quick. On the interstate highways, my family, on a good traffic day, could be there in 90 minutes. We could leave at 5 p.m., make to the park by 6:30, buy cheap seats (that’s all we could afford) and watch the 7 p.m. game from the outfield bleachers. It was spontaneous family fun.

Last month, on a Sunday morning, I once again decided spontaneously to drive to the Coliseum and relive my past. On that day my Chicago Cubs were playing the A’s, a rare interleague opportunity. The Cubs seldom play in Oakland.

I left Los Banos at 9 a.m., arrived around 10:45 and, after surrendering a $20 bill to the attendant, parked my car in the Coliseum lot at 11 a.m., two hours before the first pitch. I walked past many tailgaters, whose outfits were evenly divided between green and gold for the A’s and blue for the Cubs.

At the ticket window I asked the woman behind the grate for a seat in a section where Cub fans were gathering. I specifically requested cheap seats. She said, “How about $92?” I said, “That's not cheap. I used to pay $10 for seats in this park.” Eventually she and I settled on a $54 seat behind the Cubs’ dugout.

I made my way to my seat location, behind first base, 29 rows up. Since I was inside the park soon after the gates opened, I was able to go down near the field while the Cubs were warming up, where many fans with Chicago gear were standing.

I was wearing my Cubs jersey and Cubs cap with attached souvenir pins, so it was easy for me to start up conversations with other Cubs fans. I’d say something like, “Go, Cubs” and then ask if they were from Chicago. If they’d say yes, I’d ask from which neighborhood or suburb, and the conversation would go from there.

Among the people I met were an 88-year-old Cubs fan named Bob and his 26-year-old grandson, Patrick. Bob, a native of Chicago, remembers watching the Cubs play in 1938 when Gabby Hartnett was their star.

Bob and Patrick’s seats were in Row 16, much closer to the field than mine. Patrick said, “In other parks I often sneak down to get better seats, and I don’t think anyone’s sitting next to me, so why don’t you joins us here?”

When I went back to my seat, everyone around me was an A’s fan. I decided to take Patrick up on his offer. In Row 16, Cubs fans were all around us – to the right and left, in front and back, all wearing dark blue shirts or white pin-striped jerseys. It felt like Wrigley Field.

In between innings, I relived with nearby Cubs fans memories of the old days – many heartbreaks (including coming so close in 1969, 1984, 1989 and 2003) and many heroes (like Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, Billy Williams, Andre Dawson, Ryne Sandberg and Kerry Wood).

We did a lot of group cheering (including some loud “Let’s go, Cubbies!”) and frequent high-fiving. It helped that the Cubs, who are playing really well this year, hit two home runs and won the game. My friends Bob and Patrick, who had brought to the park a large square “W” pennant signifying a Cubs win, proudly displayed it after the last pitch.

My spontaneous experience in Oakland, even though it cost significantly more than in the old days, provided about as much fun and as many memories as a 70-year-old Cubs fan can get in one afternoon.

Comments on the writings of John Spevak, a California Newspaper Publishers Association first-place award recipient for 2014, are encouraged, and can be sent to john.spevak@gmail.com.