Letters to the Editor (09/23/2016)

Elected officials look out for their own interests

Re Friday’s Enterprise story, “Trustee refuses to resign after facing bribery charges”: As I always said, “The Ins” are always looking for self-gratification in any form: gifts, perks to cash!

I guess Mr. Tommy Jones is stalling because there might be just a little more to “get” from someone or something available.

I believe that even if no pay came for jobs for officials, there would a line a mile long to get in.

Voters: Try your best to scrutinize candidates and hopefully we get the right people for these jobs.

Carmelo Spada, Los Banos

Players should show better sportsmanship

While we brought home the “Bale” last Friday, we could not find our manners while on the field.

It appears our LBHS Varsity Tiger organization has lost respect for itself and the sport of football by not taking a knee when a player (of either team) is injured and down on the field.

The gallant youth who are providing themselves and all of us our “Tiger Pride” are being shortchanged in not being led in the ways of good sportsmanship, which, in fact, carry on throughout their adult lives. And, while they may receive lack of respect from their opponents, they should understand that to allow an outside influence to infiltrate their self-respect by not taking that knee is no different than an interception.

Youth sports on so many levels is life personified. Being mindful of our sports manners is no different than our life manners and should be instructed as such starting with the head of any sports organization on down through its volunteer base. Congratulations on bringing home the Bale, Tigers, now let’s see if you can bring home your Tiger Pride with manners included.

DJ Barcellos, Los Banos

Bring integrity back to Los Banos school board

The recent scandal involving a school board member has caused disappointment, shock and loss of faith in the school board leadership. Now, more than ever, we need to bring decorum and respectability back to our board.

Board trustees must set an example for our children. They should be people that our community can point to with pride. Our community deserves a school board whose only agenda is creating an outstanding educational experience for our students.

My name is Margaret Benton, and I’m asking you to help me bring integrity back to our school board. I listen to all sides and weigh the information before I make a decision on issues. I refuse to blindly follow anyone’s agenda. I form my own opinions, and will put the children’s needs above everything. I believe in treating others with respect.

I hope you all will support my candidacy for school board representative in Area 6. Let’s work together to create a cohesive, transparent school board.

Together, we can create a better school for a better tomorrow.

Margaret Benton, Los Banos