Buhach Colony wins shootout against Pacheco

— It was the type of game where you need a math degree on your résumé to become the official scorer.

Buhach Colony and Pacheco high school combined for 18 touchdowns, 123 points and 1,088 total yards before the Thunder finally walked away with a 69-54 win Friday night at Dave Honey Stadium.

“I guess I should listen to you guys in the newspaper,” Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra said. “You guys said this was going to be a shootout.”

Defense was optional for both teams.

Special teams was almost nonexistent for the Panthers (1-3). Four crucial mistakes on special teams led to four Buhach Colony touchdowns in the first half.

Pacheco jumped offside on fourth and short with the Thunder lined up to punt midway through the first quarter to give Buhach Colony a first down. That led to a 21-yard touchdown pass from Clay Abrams to Alex Andrade to give the Thunder a 7-0 lead with 5:41 left in the first quarter.

After the Panthers went three and out, Buhach Colony’s Lavon Wallace scooped up a bouncing punt, raced around two Pacheco players around the Thunder sideline and then cut back to the middle for a 68-yard return to extend the lead to 15-0.

The Panthers also twice failed to cover pooched kickoffs that led to two more Buhach Colony touchdowns that had Pacheco staring at a 34-6 deficit early in the second quarter.

“I thought special teams was the difference in the ballgame,” Pacheco coach David Snapp said. “We came out and delivered the first punch on their first drive and forced them to punt. Then, we were going to force them to punt again and we jump offsides and give them the first down. There was no excuse for that.

“Then, we don’t cover a punt. I’ve watched film of (Buhach Colony), and they rarely kick it past the 40-yard line. They did that tonight, and our guys just freeze. They don’t jump on it. That’s not football knowledge.”

The Panthers battled back into the game, as the teams combined for 54 points in the second quarter. Buhach Colony led 48-27 at halftime.

Pacheco, which erased a 20-point halftime deficit last week in its 50-40 win over Chavez, opened the second half with a 48-yard touchdown run by quarterback Aric Barton and an 85-yard touchdown pass from Barton to Chris Munoz to cut the Buhach Colony lead to 48-41 with 6:45 left in the third quarter.

Barton completed 14 of 24 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns. Munoz had 108 yards on three catches, and Carl Schofield 109 yards on eight catches, and each scored a touchdown. Barton also rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.

The Panthers’ problem was they couldn’t stop the Thunder. Buhach Colony racked up 370 rushing yards and 482 total yards. Andrade led the way with 178 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. Andrade put away the game with a 9-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter that gave Buhach Colony a 69-47 lead.

Sophomore Kyle Beaudry added 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Thunder, and Irik Dobbins had touchdown runs of 6, 30 and 3 yards.

“They scored, we scored, it was back and forth all night,” Andrade said. “It was a pretty fun game.”

Not as fun for the Panthers, who have found themselves in offensive shootouts every week.

“Yeah, it’s definitely wearing on our psyche,” Snapp said. “Fifty-four points should be enough to win a football game. We have athletic kids. I just don’t know if they are mentally tough enough to play defense. We have 55 kids on the roster. I can’t afford to just play 15 guys. That would kill our guys.

“It is really embarrassing. We’ve been known as a good offensive team, but we’re used to playing good defense. I trust our defensive coaches. I’ve seen our defensive game plans. We’re not executing the game plans. Again it comes down to football knowledge.”

Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports