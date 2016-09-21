Los Banos police investigate two shooting incidents

To leave an anonymous crime tip call 209-827-7070 Ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet you can also leave an anonymous tip at the Police Department’s web page at www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page simply click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link or visit the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org .

— Police are looking for the public’s help identifying the people responsible in separate shooting incidents targeting moving vehicles Tuesday night.

Cmdr. Ray Reyna said detectives have not ruled out the possibility of a connection between the two shootings, but said it was too early know for sure.

There were no injuries reported.

Officers were called at 10:21 p.m. to Illinois Avenue and West I Street where witnesses said shots were fired from a group of people at a vehicle. Investigators have not located any victims connected with that incident.

About two hours later, officers responded to the area of Overland Avenue and Santa Ana Street for reports of a second shooting.

In the second incident, two 20-year-old men told police they were inside a vehicle when another group of men in a car opened fire. Neither man was hurt.

The two incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective-Sgt. Justin Melden at 209-827-7070, extension 114.

