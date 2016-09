A vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 700 block Fairmont Drive in Los Banos caught on fire Tuesday afternoon about 5:30 p.m. spreading to the dry grass of the front yard, a palm tree and various pieces of furniture that were on the front yard.

Los Banos fire department was called and extinguished the fire that had also spread to a small portion of the house on the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

