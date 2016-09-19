Los Banos homicide suspects charged

The four family members suspected of killing a 35-year-old Los Banos resident last week were charged with murder Monday.

Charles F. Lujan, 59, and Ronnie Lujan, 34, are being charged with felony counts of murder and accessory to murder, according to Merced Superior Court records.

Steven A. Lujan, 55, and Tony Lujan III, 27, each face one count of murder, court records show.

Police have said the four suspects, who are related, were involved in the Sept. 13 homicide of Rene Cruz Sandoval in Los Banos.

Cruz Sandoval was found in the afternoon that day by Los Banos Police bleeding heavily with a gunshot wound on private property near the alleyway in the 300 block of H Street.

Surveillance footage of a car at the scene led police the next day to a home in Merced, where Charles, Ronnie and Steven Lujan were arrested, according to investigators.

Tony Lujan was arrested Saturday in Gilroy.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562