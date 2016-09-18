Los Banos wins Westside War with final drive

— Mason Leao and the Los Banos High School football team got their mulligan.

The Tigers were poised to punch in the winning score in the final minutes against Golden Valley a week ago when the senior fullback fumbled inside the Cougars’ 5-yard line.

It didn’t take long for Leao to get the chance to atone. Trailing rival Dos Palos by three with just over five minutes to go in the 78th Westside War, Los Banos assembled a 12-play, 54-yard drive Friday night. Leao fought through having his face mask grabbed and punched in the winning score from 1 yard with 1:15 to play, giving the Tigers a dramatic 28-24 victory.

The Broncos hold a 42-30-6 advantage in the series, but the win was Los Banos’ sixth in a row and eighth in the last nine meetings.

“We’d pretty much been in control of the game in the second half, then we cough up a fumble that’s returned for a score with about five minutes to go,” Los Banos coach Dustin Caropreso said. “It was almost exactly the same scenario as Golden Valley last week, and the kids responded.

“I told everybody coming in that this game could go one of two ways: Either it was going to be a blowout with Dos Palos not able to fight through all that’s going on, or they were going to rally together and be ready to fight. They played a heck of a game.”

Dos Palos (2-1) was thrust into the national spotlight last week when four football players were arrested in a hazing case. Throw in the added distraction of the Westside War, and it wouldn’t have been shocking if coach Rob Calvert’s squad struggled.

The Broncos set all that aside and went toe-to-toe with their storied rival.

Rodney Miller led the charge, rushing for a 16-yard score, making a 6-yard touchdown catch and returning a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown to give Dos Palos a 24-21 lead with just over five minutes to play.

“There was a lot of emotion tonight,” Calvert said. “The kids played their heart out. I couldn’t of asked anymore from my guys. We just came up a little short.

“I just asked them to give everything they had, and that’s what they did. We’re still Broncos. We’re battling through adversity and trying to do the best we can.”

Los Banos (3-1) countered with touchdowns from Christian Corral and Leao. Corral (14 of 26 passing for 160 yards) connected with Daniel Guerrero for a 35-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and gave Los Banos a temporary lead with a 1-yard scoring run in the third quarter. Leao had a team-high 11 tackles to go with two 1-yard scores, including the winner.

“I thought we moved the ball well tonight,” Caropreso said. “We only had three possessions in the first half and scored on two of them. We punted twice and had two drives end inside their 30. With Dos Palos’ offense, you just don’t get a lot of possessions the way the chew up the clock. We were able to do enough with the ones we got.”