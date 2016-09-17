Los Banos wins Westside War with final drive

DOS PALOS - Mason Leao and the Los Banos football team got their mulligan.

The Tigers were poised to punch in a game-winning score in the final minutes against Golden Valley a week ago, when the senior fullback coughed up the ball inside the Cougar 5-yard line.

It didn’t take long for Leao to get the chance to atone. Trailing rival Dos Palos by three with just over 5 minutes to go in the 78th installment of the Westside War, Los Banos pieced together a 12-play, 54-yard drive on Friday night. Leao fought through a nasty-looking face mask to punch in the game-winning score from 1 yard out with 1:15 to play, pulling out a dramatic 28-24 victory.

The Broncos still hold a 42-30-6 all-time edge in the series, but the win was Los Banos’ sixth straight and eighth of the last nine.

“We’d pretty much been in control of the game in the second half, then we cough up a fumble that’s returned for a score with about five minutes to go,” Tigers coach Dustin Caropreso said. “It was almost exactly the same scenario as Golden Valley last week, and the kids responded.

“I told everybody coming in that this game could go one of two ways. Either it was going to be a blowout with Dos Palos not able to fight through all that’s going on, or they were going to rally together and be ready to fight. They played a heck of a game.”

Dos Palos (2-1) with thrust into the national spotlight this week when four football players were arrested for a hazing incident. Throw in the added distraction of the Westside War, and it wouldn’t have been shocking if Rob Calvert’s squad struggled.

The Broncos set all that aside and went toe-to-toe with their storied rivals.

Rodney Miller led the charge, rushing for a 16-yard score, hauling in a touchdown catch and returning a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown to give DP a 24-21 lead with just over 5 minutes to play.

“There was a lot of emotion tonight,” Calvert said. “The kids played their heart out. I couldn’t of asked any more from my guys. We just came up a little short.

“I just asked them to give everything they had and that’s what they did. We’re still Broncos. We’re battling through adversity and trying to do the best we can.”

Los Banos (3-1) countered with a pair of touchdowns from Christian Corral and Leao. Corral (14 of 26 passing for 160 yards) connected with Daniel Guerrero for a 35-yard TD pass in the first half and gave LB a temporary lead with a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter. Leao had a team-high 11 tackles to go along with a pair of 1-yard scores, including the game winner.

“I thought we moved the ball well tonight,” Caropreso said. “We only had three possessions in the first half, and scored on two of them. We punted twice and had two drives end inside their 30. With Dos Palos’ offense, you just don’t get a lot of possessions the way the chew up the clock. We were able to do enough with the ones we got.”

Check out video from the game: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X20sDTKlXgI