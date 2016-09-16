Los Banos school board to debate censure of trustee arrested in corruption scandal

A special Los Banos school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday to discuss whether the board should vote on censuring trustee Tommy Jones at the next regular meeting on Oct. 13.

Jones has been accused of involvement in a corruption scandal related to the Mercey Springs Elementary School expansion project.

The meeting will be open to the public and no action will be taken. The special meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the district office building at 1717 S. 11th St. in Los Banos.

When asked Thursday about trustee Dennis Areias’ call for the meeting earlier this week, Los Banos Unified School District board President Anthony Parreira said he set the meeting himself.

Parreira said he conferred with the district’s lawyers, who told him the school board’s policies state that the meeting could be called by four board members, or the board president. He said he talked with almost every trustee in the past two days about the meeting and the process behind a censure.

“I felt that this was in the public eye and getting a lot of public comments,” Parreira said. “So I went ahead as the board president and called the meeting.”

A censure is a public acknowledgment of reprimand against a specific person, usually admonishing that person for recent actions or statements.

Jones is accused of bribing a public official to secure a vote in July to hire contractor Greg Opinski for the $7 million Mercey Springs expansion project.

According to prosecutors, trustee Dominic Falasco came forward with information about the alleged corruption and cooperated with investigators, secretly recording several conversations over the course of 10 months between himself, Opinski and Jones.

Opinski and Jones were arrested last month on corruption charges. When asked about the charges, Jones has been silent, declining to comment or referring questions to his attorney.

At a Sept. 8 board meeting in which several members of the public urged him to resign, he said, “This is still America. ... In America, you are allowed a day in court. And I look forward to my day in court as all other Americans will receive.”

Areias, who has verbally sparred with Jones at board meetings this year, called for the special meeting in a letter to the editor published in the Enterprise. He said he pitched the idea after it was brought up at the Sept. 8 board meeting by resident Aaron Barcellos.

Trustee Ray Martinez, who was sworn in Thursday as a new trustee, said he supports Jones’ right to a “day in court.” But he also agreed that a discussion should take place about Jones’ status as the corruption case continues.

