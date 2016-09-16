Fourth Dos Palos football player arrested in hazing case

A fourth Dos Palos High School varsity football player has been arrested in connection with a widening investigation into alleged hazing on campus, the Police Department confirmed Friday.

The latest arrest came Thursday evening when police took another 17-year-old student athlete into custody, police Chief Barry Mann said.

Three other varsity players were arrested Tuesday.

Authorities have remained tight-lipped regarding the specific allegations in question. However, Mann on Friday said “the core incident” of claimed hazing took place Sept. 7 on campus at Dos Palos High School and said the person who may have been the victim is a 14-year-old boy who attends the school.

The police chief declined to elaborate.

“At this point in the investigation, due to its sensitive nature, I can say it’s classified as allegations of hazing and false imprisonment,” Mann said.

Mann said the fourth suspect in the case is facing the same accusations as the three arrested earlier this week. He said investigators have not ruled out the possibility of making additional arrests.

“At this point, we’re hopeful there won’t be any more arrests, but we’re still speaking with many people and conducting the investigation,” he said.

The players arrested earlier this week, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old boy, have been charged in juvenile court with a felony count of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of hazing, the Merced County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

“We’ve been in close contact with the Dos Palos Police Department and Chief (Barry) Mann and we’re confident they’re doing a very thorough, very professional job sorting through this incident and the investigation is continuing,” District Attorney Larry Morse said in a telephone interview. “Chief Mann is handling this matter in a very appropriate, sensitive manner.”

Morse said it was too early in the investigation to provide specific details of the allegations, but described it as an apparent hazing incident that spun out of control.

Rob Calvert, Dos Palos’ head football coach, on Friday said he’s been instructed by school administrators not to comment on the allegations or the investigation.

Police encourage anyone with information about the case or similar concerns to contact investigators at 209-392-2176. Tips are confidential and callers can remain anonymous.

Shawn Jansen contributed to this report.

Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482