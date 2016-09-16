Merced sheriff’s SWAT team makes 2 arrests in Dos Palos

An 18-year-old Dos Palos man was arrested Friday by the Merced County Sheriff’s SWAT Team in connection with a string of alleged armed robberies in Santa Clara, authorities confirmed.

Terence Christopher LaShon Lewis was taken into custody Friday afternoon in a car, close to his home, near O’Banion Park, Capt. BJ Jones said.

Lewis is a suspect in multiple armed robberies in Santa Clara, deputies said. Details of those robberies were not immediately available.

Deputies also searched Lewis’ home in the 1600 block of Oliver Street in Dos Palos.

A firearm was seized during the investigation, authorities said.

Deputies also arrested Bryan T. Shiver, 31, of Dos Palos. Shiver was a passenger in Lewis’ car, deputies said.

Investigators found an unspecified amount of marijuana and methamphetamine they said was in Shiver’s possession. Shiver’s 2-year-old daughter also was in the car, authorities said.

Shiver was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance. The child was turned over to Merced County Child Protective Services, deputies said.