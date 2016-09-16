New courthouse celebrated as state-of-the-art relief for West Side services

— Superior Court of Merced County Presiding Judge Brian L. McCabe on Friday morning thanked municipal, county and state judicial and law enforcement agencies for their work in planning and constructing the new 29,511-square-foot courthouse in Los Banos.

“We’re proud to be the model for the state of California,” McCabe said, noting the state-of-the-art, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-certified design used for the new building.

The dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting for the new Robert M. Falasco Justice Center at 1159 G St. on Friday featured remarks by McCabe, Chief Justice of California Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, Merced County Supervisor Jerry O’Banion and Los Banos Mayor Mike Villalta.

The event featured a flag-raising ceremony by American Legion Post 166 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2487, and the public was afforded a sneak peek inside the courthouse with tours, days before it officially opens for business Monday.

West Side operations for the Superior Court of Merced County will move from the current location at 445 I St. to the new courthouse. The name of former longtime Judge Robert M. Falasco will also move with services to the new building.

Officials have said the new building was sorely needed. The current courthouse occupies about 5,400 square feet of a 15,000-square-foot building.

It has one courtroom in the building, which is shared by the Merced County Sheriff’s Department, probation department, county clerk and public defender. A feasibility report identified deficiencies with the current facility, built in 1980.

The new courthouse with two courtrooms is designed to handle and streamline all case types, including criminal, civil, family and small claims. It also has the room to expand in the future with two more courtrooms.

Security enhancements include hallways that separate the public, court staff and those in custody; separate holding areas; a secure sallyport for inmate transfer; and a new screening area.

A new self-help center, jury assembly room and attorney interview and witness waiting rooms were also built in.

The building is LEED Silver-certified, meaning it was built using environmentally conscious standards set by the U.S. Green Building Council.

The building is the first to pop up in what has been called the Gateway Center, located off the Los Banos Rail Trail between G and H streets southeast of Seventh Street.

Officials hope the courthouse becomes an anchor in the area for development, including a possible new station for the Los Banos Police Department.

Funding for the new courthouse came from $32.6 million that was earmarked by the state for construction of the Los Banos building through court-related income.

However, the courthouse was built with an authorized project budget of $26.4 million, according to the latest state figures.

Cantil-Sakauye pointed out to the crowd of dignitaries and members of the namesake Falasco family that the courthouse was funded in a responsible way.

“The building behind me was paid for with not one single tax penny,” Cantil-Sakauye said, adding that court users and lawyers agreed to pay higher fees to build new courthouses.

Cantil-Sakauye said the courthouse construction program in California sets itself apart because the judiciary is funding its own building and maintenance projects.

“It’s because you agree this is an important part of what you stand for,” she said.

In 2012, several courthouse projects across the state were cut by lawmakers, shifting about $600 million to the state’s courthouse construction budget. The Los Banos courthouse was kept, along with new courthouses planned in Sonora and Modesto.

The latter two are on hold after the Judicial Council of California on Aug. 26 opted not to proceed to the next phases of the projects until state court officials work on solving a funding crisis for courthouse construction.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562