Dos Palos football players face felony charge in hazing case

Criminal charges were filed Thursday afternoon against three Dos Palos varsity football players in connection with an alleged hazing incident, the Merced County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

The three players, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old boy, each were charged in juvenile court with a felony count of false imprisonment and misdemeanor count of hazing, District Attorney Larry Morse II told the Sun-Star.

“We’ve been in close contact with the Dos Palos Police Department and Chief (Barry) Mann and we’re confident they’re doing a very thorough, very professional job sorting through this incident and the investigation is continuing,” Morse said in a telephone interview. “Chief Mann is handling this matter in a very appropriate, sensitive manner.”

Morse said it was too early in the investigation to provide specific details of the allegations, but described it as an apparent hazing incident that spun out of control.

Mann said at least one more Dos Palos varsity football player would be arrested in connection with the case, but declined to comment on a time frame for taking an additional player or players into custody.

“We’re confident at this point that there will be one or more additional arrests,” Mann told the Sun-Star.

The criminal charges came two days after the three juvenile student athletes were arrested by Dos Palos police. Authorities have remained tight-lipped regarding the allegations, citing a need to protect the investigation.

This story will be updated Friday.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the case or similar concerns to contact investigators at 209-392-2176. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.