Pacheco’s Teneng making most of second chance

Perspective is rarely gained through mundane, everyday experiences.

Sadly, clarity more often than not comes on the heels of misfortune. Tk Teneng knows it all too well.

For the Pacheco High School running back, football was the least of his concerns after he crashed a van in a ditch at the end of May. Four other teens were in the van, but no one was seriously injured.

The accident had a profound impact on Teneng. The senior rededicated himself to school, football, his team and family. The change has been evident on the field through the first three weeks. Teneng has run with a newfound purpose, racking up 496 yards and seven touchdowns on 70 carries. He’s added 78 receiving yards and another score. Teneng is ranked fourth in the Sac-Joaquin Section in rushing and leads in carries.

He’ll attempt to keep up his torrid pace Friday night when Pacheco (1-2) travels to Atwater to face Buhach Colony (1-2) in what many believe could be a shootout. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

“I’m not going to say I’m surprised by the numbers,” Teneng said. “This is where I hoped and believed I could be. I put in a lot of work during the summer and I really started taking care of my body. I’m going to sleep early. I’m eating right and exercising every day.

“I know that football is my best opportunity to better my future, not just for me, but for my family, too. It’s my best shot to get out. There was a time there after the accident where I didn’t know if I’d get the chance to play football again. It’s my senior year, so I’m just trying to make the most of it.”

Panthers coach David Snapp said he followed the aftermath of the crash closely and supported Teneng.

“He definitely has trouble trusting authority figures,” Snapp said. “I think maybe he trusts his coaches a little more in the aftermath of the crash. He can see maybe we do care and have his best interests at heart. ... Tk needs the structure of football and to be a part of a team.

“I think he has a new appreciation for those things after the crash. The change is evident in everything he’s done. He was always a gregarious kid the guys liked and flocked to, but he pretty much kept to his own little group. Now he’s really embraced a leadership role with the team. He’s become the model teammate and you can see him making the effort to interact with everyone.”

Snapp said Teneng’s approach to life isn’t the only change. The 5-foot-6, 156-pound back is running with a fire he hadn’t displayed his first two seasons.

“He’s definitely running with a chip on his shoulders,” Snapp said. “Whether it’s real or imagined, he feels he has something to prove to people. He hits the hole hard and just keeps turning his legs for every last yard. This is the star potential I’ve always seen in him.

“It’s unfortunate the circumstances that led him here, but I believe he sees this as his last chance and he’s making the most of it.”

Westside War

Many around the Los Banos area will reluctantly admit the Westside War isn’t quite what it used to be.

The Tigers’ recent dominance coupled with the emergence of the Crosstown Clash against Pacheco has taken a little luster from the once-heated rivalry. Coach Rob Calvert and his Dos Palos team hope to reignite the series Friday night when they host Los Banos for the 78th meeting between the teams.

Calvert and his staff changed the program’s course when he took over last season, returning to Dos Palos’ roots with a power-oriented attack. Success has followed, with the Broncos winning the West Sierra League and reaching the Central Section Division V semifinals. It’s carried over into this season, with Dos Palos off to a 2-0 start.

The next step in the Broncos’ resurrection is a competitive game against the Tigers, who have won five consecutive meetings and seven of the last eight by an average of at least 30 points.

“I think this is one of the best teams they’ve had in a while,” Los Banos coach Dustin Caropreso said. “They’ve gotten back to the things they used to do: pound the ball at you and then hit you with the play action. They’re doing it well and they’re big up front, so I imagine it will be the most competitive game in a while.”

The Tigers (2-1) are looking to bounce back from a 42-36 loss to Golden Valley in which they squandered a 15-point lead in the second half.

“I think the kids have responded well,” Caropreso said. “They went home and moped over the weekend, but came back Monday ready to work. Watching the film, I think we know if we don’t make the mistakes we did, we win that game.”

Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports