Meet Los Banos’ new teachers, Part 2

More than 50 new teachers have joined Los Banos schools this year. Last week, the Los Banos Enterprise introduced about half of the new educators, roughly in alphabetical order. Below you should find a photograph and some basic information about the rest of the new teachers.
DANIELLE CAVAZOS
Los Banos High School, band director
Hometown: Merced
Education: Bachelor of Music from CSU Stanislaus
Prior teaching experience: Percussion coach at various high schools and middle schools throughout Merced and Stanislaus counties.
ZACHARY EAGLETON
Los Banos Junior High School, seventh- and eighth-grade science
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Science in molecular biology from UC Merced
PAULA FAGAN
Charleston Elementary School, fourth grade
Hometown: Jamestown
Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology from CSU East Bay; master’s in educational administration from University of San Francisco; teaching credential from CSU Stanislaus.
Prior teaching experience: 29 years teaching grades kindergarten through sixth at various Central Valley schools. Teacher on record at Fresno Pacific University, teaching a two-semester course for new teachers for five years.
Hobbies/Family info: Horseback riding, golf, deep sea fishing and trap shooting, mother of three, grandma to seven.
LINDSAY OLDS
Miano Elementary School, sixth grade
Hometown: Atwater
Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies and multiple subject credential, both from CSU Chico.
Prior Experience: Worked for university housing and food service at CSU Chico mentoring freshman for four years.
BRENDA ORNELAS
Pacheco High School, Spanish 1 & 2
Hometown: Colima, Mexico
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and single subject credential in Spanish, both from CSU Stanislaus.
Prior Teaching Experience: Taught Spanish 1 and International Baccalaureate high level and standard level at Modesto High School.
KIM ANN ORTIZ
Los Banos High School, English 10
Hometown: Dos Palos
Education: Bachelor of Arts in English from CSU Stanislaus.
Prior Teaching Experience: Student teaching for one year at Los Banos Junior High School.
Prior Experience: Paraprofessional for 13 years at Dos Palos School District.
FRANCES PACHECO
Henry Miller Elementary School, s ixth grade
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology at CSU Stanislaus.
Prior Teaching Experience: Substitute teacher at the Los Banos Unified School District.
Hobbies: Cooking, baking and crafting.
HEIDI PALAFOX
Los Banos High School, English
Hometown: Hilmar
Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania; master’s from National University and multiple subject credential and single subject credential in English.
Prior Experience: Currently working on PPSC/master’s in educational counseling.
WILL PARILLO
Pacheco High School, English and drama
Hometown: Newport Beach
Education: Bachelor of Arts in English from Hunter College (CUNY) and master’s in English from University of Delaware.
Prior Teaching Experience: Corcoran High School, Hodgson Tech and Howard Tech.
Prior Experience: Worked 10 years in the professional theater.
FERNANDO PENA
Creekside Junior High School
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Science from CSU Stanislaus
ERIKA PESCADOR
Lorena Falasco Elementary School, fourth grade
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Arts in communication studies and multiple subject teaching credential in progress, both from CSU Stanislaus.
Prior Teaching Experience: Worked as a teacher’s aide for various grades, instructional aide for special education and as a substitute teacher for LEAP.
Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry.
BRYCE PRATER
Pacheco High School
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Arts from CSU Stanislaus
Prior Teaching Experience: Student teacher at Los Banos High School and tutoring at Pitman High School in Turlock.
DULCE RIOS
Los Banos Junior High School
Hometown: Hawthorne
Education: Computer science and engineering
Prior Teaching Experience: Engineering consultant for Merced County Office of Education. Taught at the Boys and Girls Club in Merced with BEAT.
CECILIA ROBLEDO
Miano Elementary School, kindergarten
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies and a master’s credential from Fresno Pacific University.
Prior Teaching Experience: Taught two years at Monroe Elementary School in Fresno.
LUPE RODRIGUEZ
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, fifth grade
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies from Fresno Pacific University.
Prior Teaching Experience: Reading intervention and substitute teacher.
ANABEL SANCHEZ
Miano Elementary School, kindergarten teacher
Hometown: Dos Palos
Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies and teaching credential, both from CSU Stanislaus.
Prior Teaching Experience: Taught kindergarten for one year at Dos Palos Elementary School; substitute teacher in Hilmar.
KIM SILVA
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School
Hometown: Gustine
Education: Child development classes
Teaching Experience: Owned and operated a day care for 12 years.
LEE SPIVEY
Los Banos High School, math
Hometown: Atwater
Education: Bachelor of Arts from Fresno Pacific University.
Prior Experience: Have 25 years in retail and was at my last job 21 years.
Hobbies: Currently serve as a board chair for an infant center and preschool.
CHRISTINA STOOPS
Westside Union Elementary School, fourth grade
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Arts from CSU Fresno
Hobbies: Enjoys the coast, sports and spending time with her dogs.
ROSE J. TRISTAN
Los Banos Elementary School, special day class grades four through six
Hometown: Gustine
Education: Bachelor of Arts from CSU San Jose.
Prior Teaching Experience: Special education Hollister School District; Anzar High School; Los Lunas Public Schools.
Prior Experience: Special education assistant for 10 years at the Hollister School District.
NANCY VELADOR
Administrative English language development and families services coordinator
Hometown: Los Angeles
Education: Bachelor of Arts in child development; multiple subject teaching credential; administrative credential; master’s in educational leadership.
Prior Teaching Experience: 23 years in K-12 education.
Prior Experience: Teacher on assignment; academic coach and teacher specialist; school site specialist.
Hobbies: Enrolling in flight school.
KIMBERLY WHITFORD
Pacheco High School, special day class
Hometown: Fresno
Education: Bachelor of Arts in English from Fresno Pacific University; Level One credential in mild/moderate special education.
Prior Teaching Experience: RSP Reading at Fresno Unified School District; special day class teacher at Lemoore Unified School District.
SUMMER WILLIAMS
Westside Union Elementary School, kindergarten
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies from Fresno Pacific University
Prior Teaching Experience: Instructional aide for three years; student kindergarten teacher for half a year.
Hobbies: Baseball, being outdoors and the coast.
ASHLEY WOITAS
Creekside Junior High School , special inclusionist
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Arts in mass communications and journalism from CSU Fresno.
Prior Teaching Experience: Substitute teacher for Los Banos Unified School District.
KIERSTEN WOOD
Henry Miller Elementary School, special education teacher
Hometown: Dos Palos
Education: Bachelor of Science in psychology from CSU San Diego.
KELSEY WORMSTALL
Volta Elementary School, sixth grade
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies from Brandman University.