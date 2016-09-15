Meet Los Banos’ new teachers, Part 2

More than 50 new teachers have joined Los Banos schools this year. Last week, the Los Banos Enterprise introduced about half of the new educators, roughly in alphabetical order. Below you should find a photograph and some basic information about the rest of the new teachers.

DANIELLE CAVAZOS

Los Banos High School, band director

Hometown: Merced

Education: Bachelor of Music from CSU Stanislaus

Prior teaching experience: Percussion coach at various high schools and middle schools throughout Merced and Stanislaus counties.

ZACHARY EAGLETON

Los Banos Junior High School, seventh- and eighth-grade science

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Science in molecular biology from UC Merced

PAULA FAGAN

Charleston Elementary School, fourth grade

Hometown: Jamestown

Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology from CSU East Bay; master’s in educational administration from University of San Francisco; teaching credential from CSU Stanislaus.

Prior teaching experience: 29 years teaching grades kindergarten through sixth at various Central Valley schools. Teacher on record at Fresno Pacific University, teaching a two-semester course for new teachers for five years.

Hobbies/Family info: Horseback riding, golf, deep sea fishing and trap shooting, mother of three, grandma to seven.

LINDSAY OLDS

Miano Elementary School, sixth grade

Hometown: Atwater

Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies and multiple subject credential, both from CSU Chico.

Prior Experience: Worked for university housing and food service at CSU Chico mentoring freshman for four years.

BRENDA ORNELAS

Pacheco High School, Spanish 1 & 2

Hometown: Colima, Mexico

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and single subject credential in Spanish, both from CSU Stanislaus.

Prior Teaching Experience: Taught Spanish 1 and International Baccalaureate high level and standard level at Modesto High School.

KIM ANN ORTIZ

Los Banos High School, English 10

Hometown: Dos Palos

Education: Bachelor of Arts in English from CSU Stanislaus.

Prior Teaching Experience: Student teaching for one year at Los Banos Junior High School.

Prior Experience: Paraprofessional for 13 years at Dos Palos School District.

FRANCES PACHECO

Henry Miller Elementary School, s ixth grade

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology at CSU Stanislaus.

Prior Teaching Experience: Substitute teacher at the Los Banos Unified School District.

Hobbies: Cooking, baking and crafting.

HEIDI PALAFOX

Los Banos High School, English

Hometown: Hilmar

Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania; master’s from National University and multiple subject credential and single subject credential in English.

Prior Experience: Currently working on PPSC/master’s in educational counseling.

WILL PARILLO

Pacheco High School, English and drama

Hometown: Newport Beach

Education: Bachelor of Arts in English from Hunter College (CUNY) and master’s in English from University of Delaware.

Prior Teaching Experience: Corcoran High School, Hodgson Tech and Howard Tech.

Prior Experience: Worked 10 years in the professional theater.

FERNANDO PENA

Creekside Junior High School

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Science from CSU Stanislaus

ERIKA PESCADOR

Lorena Falasco Elementary School, fourth grade

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Arts in communication studies and multiple subject teaching credential in progress, both from CSU Stanislaus.

Prior Teaching Experience: Worked as a teacher’s aide for various grades, instructional aide for special education and as a substitute teacher for LEAP.

Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry.

BRYCE PRATER

Pacheco High School

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Arts from CSU Stanislaus

Prior Teaching Experience: Student teacher at Los Banos High School and tutoring at Pitman High School in Turlock.

DULCE RIOS

Los Banos Junior High School

Hometown: Hawthorne

Education: Computer science and engineering

Prior Teaching Experience: Engineering consultant for Merced County Office of Education. Taught at the Boys and Girls Club in Merced with BEAT.

CECILIA ROBLEDO

Miano Elementary School, kindergarten

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies and a master’s credential from Fresno Pacific University.

Prior Teaching Experience: Taught two years at Monroe Elementary School in Fresno.

LUPE RODRIGUEZ

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, fifth grade

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies from Fresno Pacific University.

Prior Teaching Experience: Reading intervention and substitute teacher.

ANABEL SANCHEZ

Miano Elementary School, kindergarten teacher

Hometown: Dos Palos

Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies and teaching credential, both from CSU Stanislaus.

Prior Teaching Experience: Taught kindergarten for one year at Dos Palos Elementary School; substitute teacher in Hilmar.

KIM SILVA

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School

Hometown: Gustine

Education: Child development classes

Teaching Experience: Owned and operated a day care for 12 years.

LEE SPIVEY

Los Banos High School, math

Hometown: Atwater

Education: Bachelor of Arts from Fresno Pacific University.

Prior Experience: Have 25 years in retail and was at my last job 21 years.

Hobbies: Currently serve as a board chair for an infant center and preschool.

CHRISTINA STOOPS

Westside Union Elementary School, fourth grade

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Arts from CSU Fresno

Hobbies: Enjoys the coast, sports and spending time with her dogs.

ROSE J. TRISTAN

Los Banos Elementary School, special day class grades four through six

Hometown: Gustine

Education: Bachelor of Arts from CSU San Jose.

Prior Teaching Experience: Special education Hollister School District; Anzar High School; Los Lunas Public Schools.

Prior Experience: Special education assistant for 10 years at the Hollister School District.

NANCY VELADOR

Administrative English language development and families services coordinator

Hometown: Los Angeles

Education: Bachelor of Arts in child development; multiple subject teaching credential; administrative credential; master’s in educational leadership.

Prior Teaching Experience: 23 years in K-12 education.

Prior Experience: Teacher on assignment; academic coach and teacher specialist; school site specialist.

Hobbies: Enrolling in flight school.

KIMBERLY WHITFORD

Pacheco High School, special day class

Hometown: Fresno

Education: Bachelor of Arts in English from Fresno Pacific University; Level One credential in mild/moderate special education.

Prior Teaching Experience: RSP Reading at Fresno Unified School District; special day class teacher at Lemoore Unified School District.

SUMMER WILLIAMS

Westside Union Elementary School, kindergarten

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies from Fresno Pacific University

Prior Teaching Experience: Instructional aide for three years; student kindergarten teacher for half a year.

Hobbies: Baseball, being outdoors and the coast.

ASHLEY WOITAS

Creekside Junior High School , special inclusionist

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Arts in mass communications and journalism from CSU Fresno.

Prior Teaching Experience: Substitute teacher for Los Banos Unified School District.

KIERSTEN WOOD

Henry Miller Elementary School, special education teacher

Hometown: Dos Palos

Education: Bachelor of Science in psychology from CSU San Diego.

KELSEY WORMSTALL

Volta Elementary School, sixth grade

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies from Brandman University.