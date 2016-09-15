Prep Roundup: Livingston volleyball shows fight in win over Pacheco

— The Livingston High School volleyball team is still working on its fight.

Coach Michelle Osmer said the Wolves are a hard-working unit made of genuine kids. There’s just not much fire, and it has cost her squad in some tight matches.

While she knows a full-blown conflagration isn’t going to develop overnight, Osmer hopes a few sparks were kindled in a 3-1 victory over visiting Pacheco on Monday evening. Livingston was down late in each of the first two sets before fighting back to pull out both. It set the tone in the 26-24, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21 victory at Angelo Naldi Court.

“This group of seniors just hasn’t had a lot of success, and so we’ve had trouble being competitive in those close matches and just not giving up,” Osmer said. “Tonight was definitely encouraging. It was nice to see some fight in them and to find a way to win those first two sets.”

As pleasantly surprised as Osmer was, Pacheco’s Melissa Garcia was left shaking her head.

The Panthers (5-3, 0-2 Western Athletic Conference) were off to one of the best starts in school history but have stumbled to open league play. A slow start Monday did Pacheco no favors.

The opening set was knotted 24-24 when a critical play at the net helped tip the scale. Pacheco’s Deja Walker rose up on a loose ball at the net and hammered home what looked like a crucial point. The head official ruled Walker hit the ball before it came over to Pacheco’s side, however, giving the point to the Wolves (4-3, 1-1). Livingston closed the set on the next play.

Pacheco looked unfazed by the setback, building a 19-15 lead in set two behind the steady play of Walker (team-high seven kills) and Jessica Hill (six). Livingston rallied again to take a 24-22 lead. A Walker kill and a Shae Latronica ace tied it 24-24, but a Panther passing mistake gave the Wolves set point and Alexis Braden (match-high 13 kills) sealed the win with a clean kill to the back row.

“Since league began, we just haven’t played with the same confidence we had to start the season,” Garcia said. “There wasn’t really anything we were doing wrong, it’d just be a little mistake here or there that helped decide the first couple sets. We didn’t really get any fire going until the third set, but by then, overcoming a 2-0 hole is very difficult.”

Pacheco showed heart, only trailing once in the third set to extend the match. Back-to-back kills by Hill helped spark a 6-1 run the Panthers used to close the 25-18 victory.

Livingston responded behind the big jump serve of Alondra Zamora. Pacheco took a 4-1 lead in the fourth set, but the Wolves answered with a 6-0 run. Zamora recorded four of her match-high seven aces during the run. The Wolves didn’t give it up again.

“We’d kind of been waiting for her to get going,” Osmer said. “She’d put a couple serves into the net early on, but she can be a big weapon for us when she’s on.

“We’re still experimenting and trying to figure out exactly what we have. I threw two new setters out there today in Ashleigh (Huerta) and Andrea (Gonzalez), and I thought they did a really nice job. It’s a work in progress, but we took some steps tonight.”

Girls water polo

El Capitan 17, Turlock 7 in Turlock – The Gauchos had no trouble in their CCC debut, leaning on their big three of Madison Nolen (four goals), Hope Stokes (four) and Marion Carpenter (four) in a road win over the Bulldogs.

Metzli Enriquez had two goals, five assists and five steals, and Toni Perez made four saves in the victory.

Buhach Colony 17, Golden Valley 5 in Merced – Gwynne McBride and Pam Solano each scored three times to pace 10 Thunder (1-0 CCC) scorers in a rout of the defending league champs.

Grace Mello had two goals and six steals for the Cougars (0-1 CCC).

Boys water polo

Atwater 15, Pitman 6 in Atwater – Big nights from Eli Marquez (seven goals) and Connor Norton (four goals, three steals) led the Falcons (1-0 CCC) to an easy opening-night league win over the Pride. Blake Brigham made 11 saves in the win.

Turlock 13, El Capitan 11 (2 OT) in Turlock – Evan Spiva led the Gauchos (0-1 CCC) with four goals and Aidan Ramirez had three goals, one assist and six steals, but the Bulldogs pulled out a double-overtime win. Braiden Ward made 13 saves in the loss.

Buhach Colony 12, Golden Valley 10 in Merced – Luke Bird’s monster night of five goals and six steals helped the Thunder (1-0 CCC) pull out a close win over the Cougars (0-1 CCC).

Will Seifert scored three goals in the win while Joe Bustabade and Zach Fookes each scored two.

Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports