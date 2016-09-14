3 Dos Palos football players arrested in ‘hazing’ investigation

Police encouraged anyone with information about the case or similar concerns to contact investigators at 209-392-2176 . Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

Three Dos Palos High School varsity football players have been arrested in connection with a “hazing investigation,” police said.

Police Chief Barry Mann confirmed the arrests Thursday in a telephone interview with the Merced Sun-Star, but said he couldn’t comment on most details of the case.

The three student athletes, two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old, were arrested Wednesday, police said.

Mann described the situation that led to the arrests as a “very serious” and “very emotional issue.” The police chief also confirmed the fact the three students are varsity football players is “relevant” to the investigation. He said police have not ruled out the possibility of making additional arrests.

When asked asked whether the allegations involved any criminal sexual activity, the police chief said he would neither confirm nor deny that possibility.

“When some of these details become public, I think there’s going to be a healing process needed for the whole community,” Mann said.

Bill Spalding, Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified superintendent, confirmed the arrests and said the arrested students weren’t in school Wednesday. He said at least one alleged incident took place late last week.

“It’s a pretty serious misconduct,” Spalding said. “It appears to be hazing, but there is more investigation going on. Police and school administrators are trying to really get a scope of what occurred.”

Dos Palos High School has about 685 students in grades nine through 12th and is the sole high school in the community of about 5,125 people, about 28 miles southwest of Merced. More than 30 student athletes are listed on the roster for the Bronco’s varsity squad, which plays in the West Sierra League.

Investigators declined to comment on any specific details of the allegations, including the exact number of alleged victims, other than to say it was “at least one,” or whether they suffered any physical injuries.

“It’s too early to comment on those types of details because of the nature of the hazing and the fact that the case does involve juvenile (suspects). We’re still actively investigating this situation,” Mann said. “Obviously, in general, any time you have a serious case of hazing, there’s going to be some type of injury.”

He declined to elaborate, but confirmed there have not been any deaths as a result of the alleged misconduct.

The superintendent said he expects the district to take disciplinary action against the students “fairly soon.”

The police investigation was initiated Monday.

“We received additional information on Tuesday and more information (Wednesday) and that information was enough to make these arrests at this point,” Mann said. “We felt there was immediate action needed.”

Mann said several employees with the Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District had been “instrumental” to the police investigation and described school officials as “extremely cooperative and helpful.”

Head football Coach Rob Calvert said he was waiting for directions from district administrators before commenting in any detail.

“I can say that unless things are cleared up by Friday, they (the three players) won’t be on the field for the game and it doesn’t look like it will be,” Calvert said.

