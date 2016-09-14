The Diana Principles

When I was a young girl all my friends loved the story of “Alice in Wonderland.”

I did not.

In fact, not only did I dislike the book, but the idea of falling down a rabbit hole scared me to death. I also knew I’d never drink something just because it was labeled “Drink Me.”

In their teenage years, many of my friends decided to expand their consciousness by experimenting with drugs. Their actions made me think again about Alice. She’d felt bigger or smaller at the whim of a potion, no control over what happened next. But was she a victim of circumstance?

Seemed to me the answer is no. She drank the potion, didn’t she?

You see, that’s my problem with Alice’s character. She doesn’t claim any responsibility.

My feelings about such things are much the same now as they were then. If I want to take the credit for doing something right, I have to honor the flip side of that and admit my mistakes when I’m wrong. My Grandpa Day used to say that I had a very strong sense of individual responsibility for such a young girl. I just thought it was the right thing to do.

By the time I married, at the ripe old age of 16, I had formed my own set of basic truths; principles I felt I needed to honor as I went through life. In today’s much more self-absorbed world, my principles may seem naive and old fashioned, but just imagine what the world might be like if these were the principles that governed us all.

See what you think.

Personal Responsibility: If we accept the gift of free will we must also accept the price tag for our actions. If we don’t do that, how can we learn from our mistakes and not repeat them?

Practice Empathy: Empathy is developed by practice. It’s that special ability to have compassion for others by really trying to put yourself in their shoes. If I don’t try hard to understand someone else how can I expect them to understand me?

Scatter Your Compliments Where You May: I try to give compliments generously, at every chance I get. I know that compliments make people feel good and feel seen and I love getting them myself.

Admire Your Own Grass: That famous old line about “the grass always being greener on the other side” can be at the root of jealousy, hatred, greed and even wars. The truth is that there will always be people who will have more than you do, and there will always be people who will have less. We only find inner peace when we appreciate what we have.

The 31 Flavors Principle: I love pralines and cream ice cream, but you don’t have to. Like ice cream, there are lots of flavors of religion, politics and lifestyles, too. Therefore, life can be likened to Baskin-Robbins’ 31 flavors. I respect your flavor choices because I want to keep mine – pralines and cream!

Don’t Leap: Remember, there is no net underneath you. Just because someone tells you to do something, to jump, to leap, or like Alice, to drink or swallow, metaphorically or otherwise, you don’t have to do it. Think first. Some leaps can lead to very hard falls.

I know this might sound like a lot of old-fashioned tree hugging to some of you, and you’re right, I do love trees, but my personal principles feel right to me and so far, they’ve helped me avoid those scary rabbit holes!

So until the next time, watch where you hop, and may all your news be good news.

