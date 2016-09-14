Letters to the Editor (09/16/2016)

A call for a special meeting to vote on censure of Jones

At the last Los Banos Unified School District board meeting, the president of the Los Banos Teachers Association stated to board member Tommy Jones “… I no longer have any confidence in your abilities to perform the duties in which you have been entrusted and I am asking for your immediate resignation.”

Jones, with a packed house asking him to resign, refused to do so. Now it is up to the remaining six board members to take action. That action is to ask for a special board meeting to vote for the censure of Jones. I have called board President Anthony Parreira to ask for that meeting. To hold a special board meeting requires that four board members to ask for it. As the school board represents all the citizens of Los Banos, please call or email your school board members (their phone numbers and email addresses are on the LBUSD website, www.losbanosusd.org) and encourage them to call for that special meeting. If they do not, they have made a choice between their association with Jones and the students of our district. Let’s see where their priorities lie.

Also remember that we have an election in November, and our community needs voters to pay attention now more than ever. I support Megan-Goin Soares (Area 2), Marg Benton (Area 6) and Dominic Falasco (Area 4) for the board. I am confident that these three individuals will put the students of our district first and get us back on track.

Dennis A. Areias, Los Banos school board trustee

Questions for trustee Duffy

Those of you who have been following the happenings of the Los Banos Unified School District board of trustees are probably aware that the monthly board meeting held on Sept. 8 was very eventful.

Members of the community came forward asking for Tommy Jones to resign his board seat, as well as questioning trustees Marlene Smith and Carole Duffy as to why they voted with Jones to give the Mercey Springs Elementary expansion project to Greg Opinski.

I personally had trouble following Smith’s statement regarding her reasoning behind her vote, but at least she attempted. Duffy, however, refused to state anything other than her innocence.

While she may be innocent of accepting bribes, she is decidedly not innocent when it comes to following the simple laws that govern where a candidate is allowed to place campaign signs. Those of you who happen to live in or drive around Area 6, will have noticed that the morning after the board meeting, Carole Duffy signs suddenly appeared everywhere.

Duffy signs can be seen on every street corner, whether public or private property. She even placed a sign across from Creekside Junior High, a school she repeatedly voted against having built.

The Los Banos Municipal Code specifically states that political signs are not allowed to be posted on public property. Period. Is there a reason Duffy could not or would not take the time to speak to residents in her area to request their support instead of dishonestly (and illegally) posting signs where they are strictly prohibited?

It seems to me that the best and most honest way to win votes is by talking to your constituents. Perhaps Duffy is afraid she will lose in a fair fight.

Kara Gomes, Los Banos