A friendly social and sale benefits local library

Good food, beverages and friends – can it get any better than that?

Yes, by adding creative work by talented artists and a skilled musician. That will be the experience next month at the Small-Art Sale and Social in the local library.

On Oct. 20, the Friends of the Los Banos Library will present the fifth annual Small-Art Sale and Social. The Thursday evening event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Los Banos branch of the Merced County Library, 1312 S. Seventh St.

The sale and social, the main fundraiser for the Friends of the Los Banos Library, again will feature regional artists offering small works of art for sale, as well as wine, appetizers, desserts and music.

Tickets for the Small-Art Sale and Social, still priced at $20, can be purchased from any Friends of the Library member as well as at the Phoenix Bookstore in downtown Los Banos, 936 Sixth St. The number of tickets is limited, because of the limited space in the library.

All proceeds from the Small-Art Sale and Social go toward the nonprofit Friends of the Los Banos Library, which will continue to use the funds raised to improve the local library. This past year the Friends – thanks to last year’s event – purchased, among other upgrades, new children’s furniture and continued to make the library a welcoming place for children and their parents, as well as for senior citizens and everyone in between.

People who have attended previous Small-Art Sales and Socials have appreciated the opportunity to buy small works of art – like paintings, sculptures, ceramics and jewelry – which can fit into a limited space or limited budget.

At the Small-Art Sale, people can purchase artwork either by paying directly or by having the highest bid in a silent auction. Forty percent of the direct purchase price and 100 percent of the winning silent auction bid go to the Friends to support the library.

Once again local individuals and businesses have donated money and supplies this year to help cover the cost of the event.

And once again there will be delicious homemade appetizers and desserts, thanks in large part to Shannon Cook, who has agreed to coordinate this part of the event. Providing enjoyable background music, as he did last year, will be guitarist Steve Gorman.

According to new Friends’ President Billy Via, “Coming to the Small-Art Sale and Social will enable people to see just how good the library looks. It’s such a cheerful and welcoming place.”

The Friends are counting on local residents who care about libraries and enjoy good art and a good time to join in the fun on Oct. 20 and help the local library.

On another note

Los Banos lost one of its finest merchants and gentlemen with the passing of Paul Giannone. Paul was the owner for many years of Giannone’s Supermarket, located next to the post office.

Paul treated his employees with fairness and his friends with kindness. His business was successful, and people enjoyed working for him. Whoever came in contact with him enjoyed his conversation and felt appreciated and respected.

He and his wife, Marge, attended many community events, and they were a fun couple to be around. Their children and grandchildren inherited their attitude of caring.

For many years Paul and Marge helped nurture the friendly spirit of our community. When I came to Los Banos in 1971, there were two primary supermarkets: Giannone’s and Patricio’s. Their names reflected the owners: Paul Giannone and Ben and Pat Patricio.

A newcomer to town might think that the Giannones and the Patricios would be fierce competitors. Their competition for the Los Banos grocery business, however, was not fierce but friendly. They treated each other with respect and admiration. After work, they enjoyed each other’s company.

Paul and Marge Giannone, Ben and Norma Patricio, and Pat and Margaret Patricio all made the newcomer Spevak feel welcome and over the years became good friends with the Spevak family.

The Giannone and Patricio families represent in many ways what makes Los Banos such a good community in which to live – people who can be successful and competitive but also kind and generous. I will be always grateful to them.

Comments on the writings of John Spevak, a California Newspaper Publishers Association first-place award recipient for 2014, are encouraged, and can be sent to john.spevak@gmail.com.