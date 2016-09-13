Homicide reported in Los Banos

A 35-year-old man was killed Tuesday in Los Banos, the Police Department reported.

Few details were immediately available.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was found bleeding around 3:45 p.m. outside a home in the south alley of the 300 block of H Street, police confirmed to the Sun-Star.

“Detectives are on scene and the this incident is being investigated as a homicide,” police said in a brief news release.

Investigators declined to comment on the possible cause of death.

This story will be updated.

