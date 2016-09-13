Homicide reported in Los Banos

By Rob Parsons and Vikaas Shanker

rparsons@mercedsunstar.comSeptember 13, 2016 Updated 26 minutes ago

A 35-year-old man was killed Tuesday in Los Banos, the Police Department reported.

Few details were immediately available.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was found bleeding around 3:45 p.m. outside a home in the south alley of the 300 block of H Street, police confirmed to the Sun-Star.

“Detectives are on scene and the this incident is being investigated as a homicide,” police said in a brief news release.

Investigators declined to comment on the possible cause of death.

T

This story will be updated.

To leave an anonymous crime tip call 209-827-7070 ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet you can also leave an anonymous tip at the Police Department’s web page at www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page simply click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link or visit the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org

Join The Conversation

The Los Banos Enterprise is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service