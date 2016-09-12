Los Banos teen dies in head-on crash

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.comSeptember 12, 2016 

An 18-year-old Los Banos man was killed Friday in a head-on collision on Henry Miller Road, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

He was identified by the Merced County Coroner’s Office as Edgar Martinez.

According to CHP investigators, Martinez was heading east just before midnight, driving a silver 2003 Honda Civic. Investigators said the Honda veered into the westbound traffic lane for an “undetermined reason.”

The Honda crashed head-on into an on-coming 2003 Mercedes E55, driven by 27-year-old Augustin Trillo Jr., of Los Banos, the CHP said in a news release.

Trillo tried to avoid the collision unsuccessfully, the CHP said.

The Honda driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Trillo suffered unspecified minor injuries.

Three of five passengers in the Honda also were injured, officers reported.

Dalia Iris Sanchez Rodas, 18, of San Francisco, suffered unspecified “moderate” injuries and Estefany Daniela Contreras Isaolo, 19, of Los Banos suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP. Both were taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Kayla Cortez, 18, of San Francisco, suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to a hospital from the crash scene.

Carissa Yvette Donato, 18, of Los Banos, and Erick Augusto Crotez, 19, of San Francisco, were not injured, according to the CHP.

Investigators said neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to have been factors in the collision.

Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482

Join The Conversation

The Los Banos Enterprise is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service