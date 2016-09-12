Los Banos teen dies in head-on crash

An 18-year-old Los Banos man was killed Friday in a head-on collision on Henry Miller Road, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

He was identified by the Merced County Coroner’s Office as Edgar Martinez.

According to CHP investigators, Martinez was heading east just before midnight, driving a silver 2003 Honda Civic. Investigators said the Honda veered into the westbound traffic lane for an “undetermined reason.”

The Honda crashed head-on into an on-coming 2003 Mercedes E55, driven by 27-year-old Augustin Trillo Jr., of Los Banos, the CHP said in a news release.

Trillo tried to avoid the collision unsuccessfully, the CHP said.

The Honda driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Trillo suffered unspecified minor injuries.

Three of five passengers in the Honda also were injured, officers reported.

Dalia Iris Sanchez Rodas, 18, of San Francisco, suffered unspecified “moderate” injuries and Estefany Daniela Contreras Isaolo, 19, of Los Banos suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP. Both were taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Kayla Cortez, 18, of San Francisco, suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to a hospital from the crash scene.

Carissa Yvette Donato, 18, of Los Banos, and Erick Augusto Crotez, 19, of San Francisco, were not injured, according to the CHP.

Investigators said neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to have been factors in the collision.

