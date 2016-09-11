High school football roundup: Pacheco defense stiffens to spark wild rally

— David Snapp said he had to take a walk before going into the locker room at halftime Friday night.

The Pacheco High School football coach was seeing red after an uninspired first half from his defense, and he needed to recompose before addressing the team. Instead of a profanity-laden tirade, Snapp calmly questioned his squad’s makeup.

“I told them that from the beginning, I’d told everyone they were a pretty darn good football team, but after that first half I was questioning it,” Snapp said. “I challenged them to play with a little pride in the second half, regardless of what the outcome was. Because we were just letting the other team take it to us on defense.”

The speech hit home. After yielding 40 points in the first half, Pacheco responded with a shutout after the break. The Panthers’ offense took care of the rest as they rallied for a 50-40 victory over Chavez of Stockton at Loftin Stadium.

Tk Teneng had another monster evening for Pacheco (1-2), rushing for touchdowns of 4, 7 and 56 yards and catching a 59-yard screen pass for a score. Cody Allred and Carl Schofield also scored in the second half as the Panthers outscored Chavez 29-0.

The maligned Pacheco defense even capped the comeback when Fernando Vazquez put the Panthers up for good with a 25-yard pick six early in the fourth quarter.

“We marched down the opening kickoff of the second half and got stuffed at the 1,” Snapp said. “We could have easily folded after that, but the defense came out playing with some fire. The offense, which has been used to carrying the load, seemed to see that and really responded. I know the score is only 50-40, but we won this one going away in the second half.

“We played with the passion in the second half that I expect us to always take the field with.”

Chowchilla 28, Immanuel 0 in Reedley – Sophomore quarterback Cody Woolsey rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to tight end Bernardo Bustillos as the Redskins (2-0) bolted to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter against the Eagles (1-1). Senior running back Ronnie Reyes added the final score on the ground, while the defense sealed the shutout with two takeaways on a forced fumble and recovery and an interception.

This was a matchup of teams that reached CIF state championship bowl games last season.

Livingston 14, Le Grand 10 in Le Grand – Ricardo Cruz intercepted a pass by Bulldogs quarterback Beto Marquez midway through the fourth quarter to set up the winning 73-yard touchdown run by the Wolves’ Grayson Austin one play later.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter, as Le Grand’s Julian Diaz scored on a 13-yard run to give the Bulldogs (0-2) a 7-0 lead. Livingston (1-2) countered when quarterback Anderson Guzman scored on a five-yard run.

Elio Garcia kicked a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter to give Le Grand a 10-7 halftime lead.

Delhi 60, Big Valley Christian 12 in Modesto – Six different players scored on the ground as the Hawks rushed for 354 yards and seven touchdowns. Jesse Flores led the way with 93 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. He also had 16 tackles, including two sacks. Delhi improved to 3-0. Big Valley Christian fell to 2-1.

Mariposa 42, Minarets 23 in O’Neals – The Grizzlies improved to 1-1 behind a strong offensive performance. Mariposa will host Yosemite (2-1) on Friday.