Citations rise as code-enforcement grant takes effect in Los Banos

— Code-enforcement citations are up despite the agency that issues them being shorthanded, according to Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee.

According to a report on recent changes in code-enforcement procedures and staffing, 109 citations were issued between Jan. 1 and July 31 this year, almost double the 59 issued last year during the same period.

More than half of the citations this year were for vehicles parked on lawns, Brizzee told the City Council during a meeting Wednesday.

Abandoned vehicles also have been a problem in the community, Brizzee said.

This year, the number of abandoned vehicles removed was 183, down from 405 last year during the first seven months.

Brizzee said the decrease resulted from prioritization amid a 36 percent increase in calls and one of the code-enforcement officers taking maternity leave.

In September 2015, the city received a community development block grant of $322,500 from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. The aim of the grant was to fund code-enforcement activities in a residential service area where 51 percent of residents are low- to moderate-income.

The grant took effect in August after the city hired Newman-based CSG Consultants to provide an additional code-enforcement officer, funded with $300,000 up through the end of the grant on Sept. 30, 2018. The other $22,500 was earmarked for administrative costs.

The new officer position, split between CSG-assigned Irma Godwin and Lamonte Mack, works 10-hour shifts Thursday through Sunday.

Since Godwin and Mack started working in Los Banos on Aug. 1, they have closed out 38 of 82 complaints, with the remaining complaints expected to be resolved in the next several months.

Animal-control service calls increased slightly this year, from 1,230 last year during the first seven months to 1,250 this year.

Brizzee commended the city’s volunteers for their efforts in augmenting the Police Department’s spay-and-neuter program with their own voucher program.

“(They’re) very much unsung heroes in our community,” Brizzee said, adding that the volunteers are expected to surpass the 241 vouchers from all of last year.

About 250 animals have been reclaimed and 207 adopted at the shelter, more than last year. However, 33 more animals were euthanized this year.

The save rate at the shelter was down to 84 percent compared with 87 percent last year. However, Brizzee said the margin was close and this year’s numbers were “fantastic” for a volunteer-based service.

“I challenge someone in another community the size of ours to put up numbers like that with a group of volunteers,” Brizzee said.

