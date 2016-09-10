GV defense sparks second-half rally

The Golden Valley defense remains a work in progress.

Head coach Dennis Stubbs said the team is still rotating bodies in and out of the lineup in an effort to discern exactly what they have. The one thing the Cougar coaching staff is certain of three weeks into the season, it’s defense has found a way to respond when its needed to.

Down 15 points early in the third quarter on Friday night, the GV defense forced three big turnovers that turned its 42-36 Cougar victory on its head. Senior defensive back Kris Lemas was at the heart of the Veterans Stadium comeback, returning a fumble 29 yards for a score and then pouncing on a ball inside the Golden Valley 5-yard line with just over two minutes to play that preserved the Cougars’ first 3-0 start to the season since 2004.

“We had a loss recently and we all really wanted to win this one for the Soza family,” Lemas said. “We just needed to out hit and out hustle. We got fired up for the second half and turned the momentum around with some stops and some turnovers.”

Golden Valley came out firing, scoring on a 42-yard pass from Armando Muzquiz to Cadrian McDaniel on the opening possession of the game.

The rest of the opening half was pretty much controlled by Los Banos (2-1).

The Tigers’ big offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage on LB’s only two real possessions of the first half. It lead a 14-play answer to the McDaniel catch with a Mason Leao 5-yard plunge to tie the game. The Tigers went 12 plays on their next possession, going out in front on a Christian Corral 1-yard keeper.

Los Banos expanded its lead when Muzquiz was intercepted by Francisco Araiza late in the second quarter. The senior returned it 94 yards for a touchdown to make it 22-7.

GV closed the gap, answering with an Isaiah Montanez 1-yard TD run to make it 22-14 at intermission, but the Tigers seized the momentum right back when Harvin Manzanarez returned the second-half kickoff 88 yards for a score.

“I didn’t know if we were done or not,” Stubbs said. “After they return the opening kickoff for a score, I wasn’t certain we’d be able to swing the momentum back. The one thing the kids have really shown so far is that they’re going to keep fighting. I’m not sure what it is, but something seems to click for our defense in the second half and all of a sudden they figure it out. They did it again tonight.

“That was a heck of a game. They could have won it just as easily as we did.”

Things changed in a flurry for Golden Valley.

Montanez (20 carries, 107 yards, three touchdowns) needed one play to answer the kick return, taking the next play from scrimmage 71 yards for a score. Lemas produced his 29-yard scoop-and-score on Los Banos’ next possession to pull the Cougars within 29-27.

GV wasn’t done. A shanked punt handed the Cougars the ball at the Los Banos 16, and Muzquiz found Rudy Aramburu for a 9-yard touchdown pass to put GV in front. A fumbled punt attempt on LB’s next possession gifted Golden Valley the ball at the Tiger 3-yard line and Montanez cashed in his third rushing score to make it 42-29.

“I’ve never seen a third quarter like that in my entire career,” Tigers coach Dustin Caropreso said. “To have the first half we had and then to return the opening kickoff for a score, you don’t really see that coming. We knew GV would respond in some way. I was talking to my coaches at halftime about how Golden Valley is going to put together a momentum swing and the question was how would we respond to it. We didn’t do a very good job of it in that quarter.

“I felt like we did what we needed to do offensively and defensively. If we’d been a little more sound in the special teams, who knows?”

For all that went wrong in the third quarter, Los Banos still looked poised to win the game after regrouping in the fourth. Chris Kyles (11 carries 81 yards, 1 catch 32 yards) opened the fourth quarter with a 34-yard TD run to make it a one-score game.

The Tigers followed with two good chances to take the lead. Corral was intercepted at the 2-yard line on a fourth-down heave with just over 8 minutes to play. LB forced a quick 3-and-out and drove right back into the red zone. A Leao run would have given LB a first-and-goal at the GV 5 with just over 2 minutes to play, but the Cougars knocked the ball loose and Lemas recovered the big fumble to seal the victory.

