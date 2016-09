This week’s Los Banos prep schedule

Volleyball

Today

TBD – Los Banos at Golden Valley Tournament

Saturday

TBD – Los Banos at Golden Valley Tournament

Monday

6:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Los Banos, Pacheco at Livingston

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. – Los Banos at Patterson, Central Valley at Pacheco

Girls Golf

Tuesday

3:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Los Banos, Pacheco at Livingston

Thursday

3:30 p.m. – Los Banos at Patterson, Central Valley at Pacheco

Girls Tennis

Today

TBD – Los Banos at Fresno Tournament

Saturday

TBD – Los Banos at Fresno Tournament

Tuesday

3 p.m. – Livingston at Los Banos, Pacheco at Ceres

Thursday

3 p.m. – Los Banos at Pacheco

Girls Water Polo

Today

TBD – Los Banos at Clovis West Tournament

Saturday

TBD – Los Banos at Clovis West Tournament

Football

Today

7:30 p.m. – Los Banos at Golden Valley, Stockton Edison vs. Pacheco at Loftin Stadium

Cross Country

Wednesday

3 p.m. – Los Banos, Pacheco at WAC Preseason Meet