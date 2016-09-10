Letters to the Editor (09/09/2016)

Recent news comes as no surprise

The recent disclosure on the wrongdoings of elected officials in Friday’s Enterprise’s article does not come as any surprise to me as I have always thought most “Ins” are crooked to some degree. I have always said if that’s what politics is all about, give me one term in office – I’m not greedy!

I am glad to see there are some that try to expose these “criminals,” usually at risk of losing “friends.” To all that are true to their cause, bless you and do not give up – there may be an honest system in the future yet.

Carmelo Spada, Los Banos

Thank you, Dominic Falasco

It is with a great deal of pleasure that my wife, Rita, and I thank Dominic Falasco for his actions regarding the Opinski contract.

What he did was a great benefit to the people and especially the students of the Los Banos Unified School District. He placed himself in the very difficult position of appearing to condone the corrupt dealings of Greg Opinski and Tommy Jones. This shows a great deal of integrity on his part.

It must have been very stressful cooperating with a corrupt Opinski and three ethically challenged school board members and also, the dishonest Community Advocacy Coalition, once again, thank you.

I have a message for the people in Dominic Falasco’s district, which is District 4. Dominic is running for re-election and you are very fortunate to have him to represent you. The person running against him is sponsored by CAC, which is very close to Tommy Jones. They were also in favor of the contract with Opinski, despite the fact that it was $300,000 more than the bid by the other contractor.

They printed a letter in the Enterprise commending the school board (Jones, Marlene Smith, Carole Duffy and Falasco) for granting the contract. We all now know why Jones and Falasco voted for it, but are not sure why the rest of them were in favor of it. It appears that birds of a feather do indeed flock together.

David J. Silva, Los Banos

November election is important

Our school district leadership is in a critical state and your vote is of utmost importance!

The upcoming November election provides an opportunity to reverse the devastation that has affected LBUSD over the last four years causing serious repercussions and uneasiness among school administrators, teachers, classified employees, students, parents and our entire community.

We need a change, a change that will focus on what is best for all children in our district – every single one of them. They each deserve the best we can offer and that takes a thoughtful, energetic, caring school board working together focused on the education of our children, not on personal agendas and personal financial gain.

Three positions are currently at stake. They are held by Tommy Jones, Area 2; Dominic Falasco, Area 4; and Carole Duffy Area 6.

All three incumbents have filed to run again to retain their positions. Dominic has shown in a heroic way that he deserves re-election by revealing some very illegal and tragic dealings – bribery in fact – among board members (at least Tommy Jones) with contractor Greg Opinski.

Margaret Benton, a local businesswoman, always at work as a champion for children and the betterment of our community is running against Carole Duffy. Megan Goin-Soares, a working mother of two daughters attending our local Green Valley Charter School, is facing Tommy Jones.

I believe each of these individuals will dedicate themselves to do what’s right for our children and will take the time to be involved, to research, learn and make thoughtful decisions. Please meet, speak with them and vote for Falasco, Benton, or Goin-Soares in November!

Colleen Menefee, Los Banos