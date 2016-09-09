Jones should quit school board without delay

Tommy Jones should resign from the Los Banos Unified School District board of trustees. Immediately.

Jones was arrested in August for his involvement in an alleged plan to influence construction contracts for Mercy Springs Elementary School on behalf of contractor Greg Opinski – who has had a contentious relationship with Los Banos Unified (and several other local governmental agencies), to say the least.

No one is guilty of anything, yet. That will have to be determined in a courtroom. But how can someone put their full attention on helping educate some 9,000 students in 13 schools when they’re dealing with suspicion over whether they’re part of a scheme to defraud the public? How can the public have confidence in someone – even a former mayor – who stands accused of selling out the public’s best interests for a few thousand dollars?

Jones has already had to recuse himself from at least one vote during the most recent board meeting, on Aug. 31, because of the charges. Many more such recusals likely will follow if he remains.

Investigators for the Merced County District Attorney’s Office made the arrests after a second Los Banos Unified board member – Dominic Falasco – revealed he had been wearing a wire while discussing the scheme with the other two. There are, according to news reports, months of recordings overseen by the DA’s office. Jones is accused of having paid bribes to Falasco so he would vote to award Opinski a $541,000 building contract.

Opinski is facing five criminal charges, including aiding in another’s conflict of interest. Opinski should be a familiar name. He serves on the Merced Union High School board of trustees, and has been hired to construct public buildings throughout the Valley. He was also a short-lived Republican candidate for the 21st Assembly District, until dropping out much earlier this year. His name will appear on the ballot, but incumbent Adam Gray is essentially running unopposed.

The counts brought by District Attorney Larry Morse II are serious. Too serious for voters to maintain even a morsel of trust in any of the decisions either Jones or Opinski will be asked to make if they remain on their respective boards.

Opinski, in particular, should know how much energy and time trials can consume. His unsuccessful lawsuit against the city of Oakdale in Stanislaus County took years to adjudicate and ended up costing him $113,000. He also was sued by the state over a subcontractor who failed to pay prevailing wages on a school project in Patterson. He had to pay $19,000 after a lawsuit in Fresno County. He’s been involved in 13 lawsuits – including one he brought against the district he serves.

None of this should be news to those involved in Los Banos schools. Back in 2008, Opinski sued the district over the building of Pacheco High. He tried to get a contract voided by saying it was given to someone else through “an inside job.” That’s rich.

If Jones is innocent of the charges – as he insists – he can always run again to reclaim is board seat. Voters might well be sympathetic to someone unjustly accused. If he is not found innocent, he faces up to five years in prison. Until that is determined, the other Los Banos Unified school board members shouldn’t have to share the burdens and drama that these arrests and any ensuing trials will surely create.