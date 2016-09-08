Los Banos school official arrested in corruption case declines to resign

— Trustee Tommy Jones refused to resign from the city’s school board on Thursday, despite a chorus of calls from residents who demanded he step down following his arrest last week in an alleged public corruption scandal.

“This is still America,” Jones told the crowd gathered for the school board meeting in Los Banos. “In America, you are allowed a day in court. And I look forward to my day in court as all other Americans will receive.”

Several residents Thursday called on Jones to resign after an alleged corruption plot was revealed following a 10-month investigation by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office in which Jones is accused of bribing a public official to secure a vote in July on a controversial construction contract.

“We need to bring some decorum and respectability back to the board,” resident Margaret Benton said.

Prosecutors said Merced-area construction magnate Greg Opinski and Jones paid trustee Dominic Falasco to vote in favor of awarding a $541,000 contract to Opinski’s company to build new classrooms at Mercey Springs Elementary School.

Authorities said Falasco was cooperating with investigators when he voted in favor of the contract and also secretly recorded “more than 10” conversations between him, Jones and Opinski.

Opinski was arrested Aug. 29 on charges of bribing at least one trustee to vote for him on the contract. An arrest warrant was also issued for Jones, who surrendered to authorities and posted bail two days later.

The residents also called for trustees Marlene Smith and Carole Duffy to explain why they voted along with Jones for the Opinski contract, which passed the school board with a 4-3 vote July 26.

Smith on Thursday she said made a mistake voting for Opinski.

“All I can say is if I committed a sin or a crime, I’m sorry,” Smith said, emphasizing that the vote was a mistake that was based on her trust in Falasco’s expertise as a defense attorney.

Smith said she researched Opinski’s construction company as well as she could before she voted in favor of the contract. That included questions about Opinski’s documented history of suing public agencies that he has contracted with in the past, including the Los Banos school district.

“I’m not a contractor,” Smith said. “I don’t know this game.”

Smith said when it came time to vote, she relied on Falasco’s vote as confirmation, not knowing Falasco was voting at the direction of investigators.

Duffy didn’t address why she voted for Opinski.

“All I’m saying is I’ve done nothing wrong,” Duffy said.

Duffy, during a special board meeting last week, acknowledged that she refused to speak with investigators from the District Attorney’s Office regarding the Opinski contract, saying she was acting on the advice of her long-time attorney, Kevin Little, who also has been representing Jones.

Following the arrests last week of Jones and Opinski, the board voted 5-0 to terminate the hotly contested contract with Opinski.

This story will be updated Friday.

