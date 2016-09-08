Outage knocks out power to downtown Los Banos

A power outage is affecting dozens of homes and businesses in central Los Banos this morning, according to PG&E.

The outage was affecting 39 utility customers in the area of I and 6th streets, according to Denny Boyles, a spokesman for Pacific Gas & Electic in Fresno.

PG&E said its crews were in the area and were trying to determine the cause of the outage, which began about 8:20 a.m. Thursday. Once the cause is isolated, crews will do manual switching to restore service, Boyles said.

Several businesses in the downtown area were without power but City Hall remained open.

Debra Fisher, an account clerk at City Hall, said the government center had a back-up generator that enabled them to continue operating.

This story will be updated.