Spoiler alert: Predictions for Week 3 of high school football

Perhaps we should begin this predictions column with a spoiler alert. You may not want to continue reading if you want to wait until Friday night to find out who is going to win this week’s high school football matchups.

After going 13-1 last week, confidence is high for this pigskin prognosticator.

I’m not afraid to admit, I got a bit lucky last week. Several toss-up games fell my way. The one miss was Stone Ridge Christian, which finally handed Ripon Christian a loss, 14-13. The Knights look like they picked up right where they left off last season.

Let’s see if we can keep the momentum going.

Los Banos (2-0) at Golden Valley (2-0) – This should be a fun matchup with two undefeated teams coached by close friends in Golden Valley’s Dennis Stubbs and Los Banos’ Dustin Caropreso. The Tigers have size up front that could give the Cougars problems. Golden Valley counters with speed, including running back Isaiah Montanez, who is coming off a school-record 330-yard rushing performance against Beyer. Prediction: Golden Valley.

El Capitan (1-1) at Gregori (1-1) – The Gauchos’ offense came alive in last week’s 38-0 win over Mountain House. Sophomore quarterback Kevin Reid threw four touchdown passes, including three to slot receiver Joseph Lema. The Jaguars have size up front, and expect a heavy dose of running backs Tony Cristobal and Adrian Leal. Prediction: Gregori.

Clovis North (1-1) at Buhach Colony (1-1) – The Broncos played Bay Area perennial power Bellarmine tough last week in a 33-21 loss. The Thunder got the offense going in a 42-20 win over Enochs. Clovis North may just be too tough and talented for the young Thunder. Prediction: Clovis North.

Merced (1-1) at McNair (1-1) – The Eagles hit Atwater with big play after big play in last week’s 48-21 win. Merced needs to hold on to the ball after committing six turnovers against Gregori. The Bears’ offense proved it can still score points with sophomore quarterback Dhameer Warren. Prediction: Merced.

Chavez (0-2) at Pacheco (0-2) – If you’re playing in a fantasy high school football league, you want to get all your players from these teams in your lineup this week. Chavez lost to Cordova last week despite scoring 32 points. Pacheco has lost two shootouts. Tk Teneng is off to great start for the Panthers with 322 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Prediction: Pacheco.

Gustine (1-0) at Hilmar (2-0) – The Yellowjackets have spent the first two weeks slugging it out with bigger schools and coming away with wins over Beyer and Lathrop. I like Gustine taking on the challenge of facing Hilmar. The Reds had two 100-yard rushers last week in Anthony Smyth and Oliver Perez in a 23-0 win over Linden. Gustine’s defense will be challenged against the Yellowjackets’ spread offense. Prediction: Hilmar.

Livingston (0-2) at Le Grand (0-1) – Both teams were shut out in their previous games. The Bulldogs have had two weeks to prepare for Livingston after a 35-0 loss to Yosemite. Livingston couldn’t do much of anything against Fresno last week in a 46-0 loss. This has been a fun rivalry the past decade with some games going down to the wire. We could see another close one. Prediction: Livingston.

Chowchilla (1-0) at Immanuel (1-0) – This is a matchup of two teams from the Central Section that played for a state championship last season. Chowchilla lost 20-15 to Sierra of Manteca in the Division IV-A title game. Immanuel of Reedley fell 56-21 to Mater Dei Catholic of Chula Vista in the Division V-AA game. The Eagles defeated Chowchilla 17-8 last year. Prediction: Chowchilla.

Delhi (2-0) at Big Valley Christian (2-0) – Lions running back Vito Merritt is off to a great start with 349 rushing yards and five touchdowns in wins over Fresno Christian and Valley Christian of Roseville✔. Delhi will be a step up in competition. The Hawks routed Johansen 54-0 last week, and the Lions will struggle trying to bring down Delhi’s Jesse Flores, who has rushed for 304 yards and five touchdowns. Prediction: Delhi.

Mariposa (0-1) at Minarets (0-1) – This game was canceled last year because of poor air quality due to fires in Fresno and Tulare counties. Expect Mariposa running back Josh Land to get another heavy workload. Land carried 34 times for 294 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 49-39 loss to Summerville. Prediction: Mariposa.

Last week: 13-1. (21-5 season).

Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports