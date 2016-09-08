Pacheco football field renovation nearing end

— David Snapp equated it to a kid having to wait until Christmas morning.

The tree is up and the presents are wrapped and nestled securely under it. Yet the day itself remains a couple of weeks away.

After a little more than a month of tearing up and leveling the ground at Pacheco’s Veterans Stadium, the process of laying the new FieldTurf surface began Tuesday. The Panther football team is set to break in its new-look stadium against Edison of Stockton on Sept. 30, and all signs point to the project being completed on time.

“To me, they’re not going fast enough,” said Snapp, the Panthers’ coach, who has dealt with facility issues since the school opened 2010. “You see the giant rolls of turf out there, and it starts to become a little more real. It looks like they got the under layer put down today, and I imagine they’ll start with the shock pad tomorrow.

“We’ve been excited about it for a while. I think now everyone is at the point where we’re just anxious for it to be done. The end of September can’t get here fast enough.”

That anticipation is a double-edged sword, as everyone involved acknowledges it’s better to have the job done right than speed up the process. The debacle that is Joe Debely Stadium in Turlock has put all programs using a synthetic surface on high alert.

Three days before the start of the season, the Turlock Unified School District was forced to close Joe Debely because of an unplayable surface. The field was deemed too hard after the unexpected disintegration of its eco-friendly in-fill – the little black rubber pellets that get in your shoes and soften impact.

Turlock athletic director Mike Brown told The Modesto Bee it wasn’t supposed to be an issue for 10 to 15 years, but the Turlock and Pitman football teams find themselves without a home in less than six years.

It’s a scenario Pacheco AD Charlie Pikas is happy to avoid.

“We’ve gone with the company FieldTurf, which has a very good reputation,” Pikas said. “They rolled out what looked like some black garbage bag material over three quarters of the field today. I imagine they’ll finish that tomorrow and move on to the next layer.

“I was talking to the Heritage AD last week at our game. They had just had their turf resurfaced, and they said it took three weeks from tearing up the old turf to laying down the new. We don’t have any old turf to tear up, so there’s a good chance they could finish ahead of schedule.

“You see all the prep work that’s gone into the stadium and our practice field for months; when they actually start putting things down, it’s hard not to get excited.”

The finished product will add much-needed color to a campus devoid of personality.

The “P” emblem that adorns Pacheco’s helmets will be painted in the middle of the field. The end zones will be purple with “Pacheco” painted in white letters on one side and “Panthers” on the other. Pikas said the sidelines will have purple and white incorporated as well.

“It should be beautiful when it’s all said and done,” Snapp said. “The kids are excited. And I’m glad that our seniors, who have put in four years playing in some less-than-ideal conditions, will get to experience it.”

