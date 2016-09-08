Meet Los Banos’ new teachers, Part 1

More than 50 new teachers have joined Los Banos schools this year. During the next two weeks, the Los Banos Enterprise will introduce each new educator, roughly in alphabetical order. Below you should find a photograph and some basic information about the new teachers.

RALPH APODACA

Los Banos Junior High School, physical education

Hometown: Atwater

Education: Bachelor of Science in kinesiology; single-subject credential in physical education.

KAITLYN ARBURUA

Lorena Falasco Elementary School, first grade

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Science in agriculture science/education from Cal Poly; currently at CSU Stanislaus in the credential program.

ILANA BENSON

Henry Miller Elementary School, first grade

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Associated Arts from Merced College; Bachelor of Science from Grand Canyon University

Prior Teaching Experience: Instructional aide for 10 years at Henry Miller Elementary. One half year as a reading intervention teacher at Lorena Falasco Elementary.

KYLE BESECKER

Los Banos Junior High School, science

Hometown: Merced

Education: Bachelor of Science from CSU Fresno

Prior Teaching Experience: Two years at Carter G. Woodson Public Charter School

Hobbies: Fishing and traveling

AMANDA BOURBON

Lorena Falasco Elementary School, first grade

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelors of Arts in early childhood education from Fresno Pacific University

Prior Teaching Experience: Ten years pre-kindergarten director at Our Lady of Fatima and ECE teacher for Head Start.

Hobbies: Spending time with family

JESSICA L. BROCKMAN

Pacheco High School, social science, world history and U.S. history

Hometown: Modesto

Education: Associate of Arts in behavioral and social sciences from Modesto Junior College and Bachelor of Arts in history from CSU Stanislaus

Hobbies: Making jewelry, creating homemade lip balm and lotions, playing video games and caring for her chickens

ALEXI CABRAL

Los Banos Junior High School, seventh grade life science

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Arts in kinesiology from CSU Stanislaus

Prior Teaching Experience: Substitute teacher for two years in the Los Banos Unified School District

Prior Experiences: Loved science as a seventh-grade student at Los Banos Junior High School.

Hobbies: Enjoy hiking and planning her April wedding

KRYSTAL CEJA

Henry Miller Elementary School, fourth grade

Hometown: Soledad

Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies from CSU Stanislaus

Prior Teaching Experience: Instructional aide for two and a half years at Henry Miller Elementary School

Prior Experiences: Three years in home services with children with autism

Hobbies: Shooting, hiking and the beach.

LINWOOD R. COLLINS

Valley Community High School

Hometown: Hampton, Va.

Education: Bachelors from National University

Prior Experiences: Worked for Merced Unified School District for 21 years as a chief custodian.

Hobbies: Art dealer and reseller

MARIA RANGEL COZENS

Pacheco High School, agriculture

Hometown: King City

Education: Bachelor of Science from CSU Fresno and Masters from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo

Prior Teaching Experience: Three years at Warner Springs and five years at Holtville

Hobbies/Family Info: Moved from San Diego and has two boys under 2 years old

LEO A. ESPINOSA

Pacheco High School, biology

Hometown: Fresno

Education: Bachelor of Science in biology

Prior Teaching Experience: Seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher at Fresno Unified School District and sophomore biology teacher at Salinas Union High School District

SAMANTHA FERTIG

Westside Union Elementary School, first grade

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies with a concentration in special education and Masters in curriculum and instruction with a concentration in education, both from University of the Pacific

KAYCEE FILIPPINI

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, seventh grade

Education: Bachelor of Arts in kinesiology with a promotion in health and wellness

Hobbies/Family Info: Two children, Olivia age 6 and JJ age 2, with a third on way in November.

LETICIA GODINEZ GARCIA

Lorena Falasco Elementary School, inclusion specialist

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor’s in Human Development and minor in education from UC Davis.

Prior Teaching Experience: Para educator, bilingual Para educator, behavior support aide, substitute teacher; lead tutor for Davis Bridge Educational Foundation.

OLGA L. GARCIA

Pacheco High School, Spanish

Hometown: Turlock

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and teaching credential, both from CSU Stanislaus

Prior Teaching Experience: Latino club adviser for seven years at Lodi School District

Hobbies/Family Info: Loves going to movies and has three children

VIOLET GERMINARO

Pacheco High School, freshman English

Hometown: Anaheim

Education: Bachelors of Arts in communication with an emphasis in print journalism; Master’s in education with an emphasis in cross-cultural teaching from National University

Prior Teaching Experience: English and drama teacher for five years at Chowchilla High School; English and drama teacher for one year at Villa Park School; drama teacher for one year at LaSierra High School and English and drama teacher for one year at Corcoran High School.

Prior Experience: Wrote professionally for a couple Orange County newspapers.

MICHELLE GREENWOOD

Pacheco High School, inclusion specialist

Hometown: Modesto

Education: Bachelor of Arts and a Master’s, both specializing in autism and both from Western Kentucky University

Prior Teaching Experience: Warren County Public Schools for seven years and graduate assistant for two years with the Kelly Autism Program

Prior Experience/Family Info: She has four children, and two have autism, which gives her a unique perspective on life.

Hobbies: Enjoys watching daughter play softball and husband coach softball.

ERIKA GUZMAN

Lorena Falasco Elementary School, sixth grade

Hometown: Firebaugh

Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies with a minor in sociology from CSU Fresno

Prior Experience: Worked with Teaching Fellows; substitute teacher and volunteered in numerous classrooms

BRANDON HATFIELD

Creekside Junior High School, seventh-grade English

Hometown: Modesto

Education: Bachelor of Arts in English and music from CSU Stanislaus

Prior Teaching Experience: Ten years as substitute teacher fulfilling long-term assignments in English, science and elementary education

Hobbies: Fishing and collecting vintage comic books

STEPHANIE HENSON

Henry Miller Elementary School, transitional kindergarten

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Associate of Science in early childhood and Associate of Arts in liberal studies both from West Valley College; Bachelors of Arts in child development from National Hispanic University

Prior Teaching Experience: Special education aide and spent 12 years as a preschool teacher in various settings

RONNETTE KETCHER

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, director

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Child development and administrative classes

Prior Teaching Experience: Approximately 15 years teaching experience and first year being a director

KEVIN LAFFERTY

Los Banos High School, freshman English

Hometown: San Jose

Education: Bachelor of Arts in social science from CSU Chico

Prior Teaching Experience: Middle school teacher for 10 years in Shasta County

Hobbies: Playing the guitar for 41 years

GABRIELLA FARIA LOPEZ

Pacheco High School, c hemistry

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Science in biological sciences with an emphasis in human biology from UC Merced

Prior Teaching Experience: Taught piano lessons for five years.

Prior Experiences: Worked in a research lab at UC Merced for two years studying organic synthesis and mechanistic chemistry.

MEGAN MACHADO

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, sixth grade

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Science in dairy science with a minor in agriculture communications from Cal Poly

Hobbies/Family Info: Coaching volleyball and spending time with nieces and nephews.

TONIA MACHADO

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, preschool

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology from CSU Stanislaus

Prior Teaching Experience: One-on-one aide for special needs children for the Los Banos Unified School District

MARIA ANGELES FAJARDO MENDEZ

Los Banos High School, biology

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Science in biological sciences from UC Davis

Prior Teaching Experience: Woodland High School

Hobbies: Hiking

NICOLE MEZA

Pacheco High School, inclusion specialist

Hometown: Los Banos

Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology from San Jose State University

KRISTIN ODELL

Creekside Junior High School, English

Hometown: Moscow, Idaho

Education: Bachelor of Arts from the University of Idaho and single subject teaching credential from CSU Fresno

Prior Teaching Experience: Maze Middle School in Hollister; Desmond Middle School in Madera

Prior Experience: Migrant education in Merced and San Benito counties

Hobbies: Zumba, hiking and yoga