Meet Los Banos’ new teachers, Part 1

More than 50 new teachers have joined Los Banos schools this year. During the next two weeks, the Los Banos Enterprise will introduce each new educator, roughly in alphabetical order. Below you should find a photograph and some basic information about the new teachers.
RALPH APODACA
Los Banos Junior High School, physical education
Hometown: Atwater
Education: Bachelor of Science in kinesiology; single-subject credential in physical education.
KAITLYN ARBURUA
Lorena Falasco Elementary School, first grade
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Science in agriculture science/education from Cal Poly; currently at CSU Stanislaus in the credential program.
ILANA BENSON
Henry Miller Elementary School, first grade
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Associated Arts from Merced College; Bachelor of Science from Grand Canyon University
Prior Teaching Experience: Instructional aide for 10 years at Henry Miller Elementary. One half year as a reading intervention teacher at Lorena Falasco Elementary.
KYLE BESECKER
Los Banos Junior High School, science
Hometown: Merced
Education: Bachelor of Science from CSU Fresno
Prior Teaching Experience: Two years at Carter G. Woodson Public Charter School
Hobbies: Fishing and traveling
AMANDA BOURBON
Lorena Falasco Elementary School, first grade
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelors of Arts in early childhood education from Fresno Pacific University
Prior Teaching Experience: Ten years pre-kindergarten director at Our Lady of Fatima and ECE teacher for Head Start.
Hobbies: Spending time with family
JESSICA L. BROCKMAN
Pacheco High School, social science, world history and U.S. history
Hometown: Modesto
Education: Associate of Arts in behavioral and social sciences from Modesto Junior College and Bachelor of Arts in history from CSU Stanislaus
Hobbies: Making jewelry, creating homemade lip balm and lotions, playing video games and caring for her chickens
ALEXI CABRAL
Los Banos Junior High School, seventh grade life science
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Arts in kinesiology from CSU Stanislaus
Prior Teaching Experience: Substitute teacher for two years in the Los Banos Unified School District
Prior Experiences: Loved science as a seventh-grade student at Los Banos Junior High School.
Hobbies: Enjoy hiking and planning her April wedding
KRYSTAL CEJA
Henry Miller Elementary School, fourth grade
Hometown: Soledad
Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies from CSU Stanislaus
Prior Teaching Experience: Instructional aide for two and a half years at Henry Miller Elementary School
Prior Experiences: Three years in home services with children with autism
Hobbies: Shooting, hiking and the beach.
LINWOOD R. COLLINS
Valley Community High School
Hometown: Hampton, Va.
Education: Bachelors from National University
Prior Experiences: Worked for Merced Unified School District for 21 years as a chief custodian.
Hobbies: Art dealer and reseller
MARIA RANGEL COZENS
Pacheco High School, agriculture
Hometown: King City
Education: Bachelor of Science from CSU Fresno and Masters from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo
Prior Teaching Experience: Three years at Warner Springs and five years at Holtville
Hobbies/Family Info: Moved from San Diego and has two boys under 2 years old
LEO A. ESPINOSA
Pacheco High School, biology
Hometown: Fresno
Education: Bachelor of Science in biology
Prior Teaching Experience: Seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher at Fresno Unified School District and sophomore biology teacher at Salinas Union High School District
SAMANTHA FERTIG
Westside Union Elementary School, first grade
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies with a concentration in special education and Masters in curriculum and instruction with a concentration in education, both from University of the Pacific
KAYCEE FILIPPINI
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, seventh grade
Education: Bachelor of Arts in kinesiology with a promotion in health and wellness
Hobbies/Family Info: Two children, Olivia age 6 and JJ age 2, with a third on way in November.
LETICIA GODINEZ GARCIA
Lorena Falasco Elementary School, inclusion specialist
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor’s in Human Development and minor in education from UC Davis.
Prior Teaching Experience: Para educator, bilingual Para educator, behavior support aide, substitute teacher; lead tutor for Davis Bridge Educational Foundation.
OLGA L. GARCIA
Pacheco High School, Spanish
Hometown: Turlock
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and teaching credential, both from CSU Stanislaus
Prior Teaching Experience: Latino club adviser for seven years at Lodi School District
Hobbies/Family Info: Loves going to movies and has three children
VIOLET GERMINARO
Pacheco High School, freshman English
Hometown: Anaheim
Education: Bachelors of Arts in communication with an emphasis in print journalism; Master’s in education with an emphasis in cross-cultural teaching from National University
Prior Teaching Experience: English and drama teacher for five years at Chowchilla High School; English and drama teacher for one year at Villa Park School; drama teacher for one year at LaSierra High School and English and drama teacher for one year at Corcoran High School.
Prior Experience: Wrote professionally for a couple Orange County newspapers.
MICHELLE GREENWOOD
Pacheco High School, inclusion specialist
Hometown: Modesto
Education: Bachelor of Arts and a Master’s, both specializing in autism and both from Western Kentucky University
Prior Teaching Experience: Warren County Public Schools for seven years and graduate assistant for two years with the Kelly Autism Program
Prior Experience/Family Info: She has four children, and two have autism, which gives her a unique perspective on life.
Hobbies: Enjoys watching daughter play softball and husband coach softball.
ERIKA GUZMAN
Lorena Falasco Elementary School, sixth grade
Hometown: Firebaugh
Education: Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies with a minor in sociology from CSU Fresno
Prior Experience: Worked with Teaching Fellows; substitute teacher and volunteered in numerous classrooms
BRANDON HATFIELD
Creekside Junior High School, seventh-grade English
Hometown: Modesto
Education: Bachelor of Arts in English and music from CSU Stanislaus
Prior Teaching Experience: Ten years as substitute teacher fulfilling long-term assignments in English, science and elementary education
Hobbies: Fishing and collecting vintage comic books
STEPHANIE HENSON
Henry Miller Elementary School, transitional kindergarten
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Associate of Science in early childhood and Associate of Arts in liberal studies both from West Valley College; Bachelors of Arts in child development from National Hispanic University
Prior Teaching Experience: Special education aide and spent 12 years as a preschool teacher in various settings
RONNETTE KETCHER
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, director
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Child development and administrative classes
Prior Teaching Experience: Approximately 15 years teaching experience and first year being a director
KEVIN LAFFERTY
Los Banos High School, freshman English
Hometown: San Jose
Education: Bachelor of Arts in social science from CSU Chico
Prior Teaching Experience: Middle school teacher for 10 years in Shasta County
Hobbies: Playing the guitar for 41 years
GABRIELLA FARIA LOPEZ
Pacheco High School, c hemistry
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Science in biological sciences with an emphasis in human biology from UC Merced
Prior Teaching Experience: Taught piano lessons for five years.
Prior Experiences: Worked in a research lab at UC Merced for two years studying organic synthesis and mechanistic chemistry.
MEGAN MACHADO
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, sixth grade
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Science in dairy science with a minor in agriculture communications from Cal Poly
Hobbies/Family Info: Coaching volleyball and spending time with nieces and nephews.
TONIA MACHADO
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, preschool
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology from CSU Stanislaus
Prior Teaching Experience: One-on-one aide for special needs children for the Los Banos Unified School District
MARIA ANGELES FAJARDO MENDEZ
Los Banos High School, biology
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Science in biological sciences from UC Davis
Prior Teaching Experience: Woodland High School
Hobbies: Hiking
NICOLE MEZA
Pacheco High School, inclusion specialist
Hometown: Los Banos
Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology from San Jose State University
KRISTIN ODELL
Creekside Junior High School, English
Hometown: Moscow, Idaho
Education: Bachelor of Arts from the University of Idaho and single subject teaching credential from CSU Fresno
Prior Teaching Experience: Maze Middle School in Hollister; Desmond Middle School in Madera
Prior Experience: Migrant education in Merced and San Benito counties
Hobbies: Zumba, hiking and yoga