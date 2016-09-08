Los Banos Events (09/09/2016)

Los Banos Arts Council meeting

The annual Membership Appreciation Meeting of the Los Banos Arts Council is 7 p.m. Sept. 13 the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St. Live entertainment and complimentary food and drink are planned. For more, call 209-827-4126 or go to www.losbanosarts.org.

Beatles cover band to play in Los Banos

The Sun Kings, a Beatles cover band, will open the Los Banos Arts Council’s Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St. For more information, call 209-826-6132 or 209-826-9048.

Hunting/fishing show

A hunting and fishing collectibles show is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Sportsmen’s Club, 13989 Mercey Springs Road. Antique duck decoys, rod, reels, tackle, lures, vintage hunting and fishing, wildlife and sporting art, and other related items will be on display. Admission is $5, and children 12 or younger get in free. Early admission is $20. Free appraisals too. For more information, call 559-259-5755.

Songwriting workshop

The Los Banos Arts Council presents the Writing System for Songwriters workshop with Terry Brown, an award-winning Western singer-songwriter, from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 1 at Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St. The class is followed by a concert at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $40 for the class and concert; $20 for the concert alone, $15 for students. To sign up, send a text message to 209-509-6806, or email terry@terrybrownmusic.com.

Free venue rentals

The Pacheco Village and Pacheco Court Apartments would offer free venue rentals. There is meeting space for up to 60 people capacity and community rooms with kitchens available for local organizations, churches and nonprofit agencies to use for meetings and activities. For more, call 209-826-8300 or visit the leasing office at 2241 Gilbert Gonzalez Jr. Drive.