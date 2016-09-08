Record pace: Pacheco, LB tennis off to good starts

Jaclyn Ritchie had a good feeling entering the 2016 season.

Her Pacheco girls tennis team was enjoying record numbers, and while relatively inexperienced in tennis, had a number of athletes with real potential. So far, so good.

Pacheco is 2-0 for the first time in program history after a 7-2 home victory over Livingston on Tuesday afternoon.

The Panther singles sextet of Miranda Arrey, Aimee Wheeler, Mariah Moreno, Frances Jacobo, Esmeralda Ramirez and Chelsea Cano all pulled out straight-set victories against the Wolves. Arrey and Cano were particularly sharp, each winning 6-0, 6-0.

The doubles pairing of Marilyn Sanchez and Carmen Hernandez earned Pacheco’s other point, outlasting Livingston’s No. 2 doubles squad in an exciting 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory. The schedule gets a little tougher this week with matches against Ceres and Los Banos.

Los Banos 9, Central Valley 0 in Ceres – The streak continues.

The Tiger girls tennis team has mowed through the two biggest perceived threats to its record streak of now 74 consecutive Western Athletic Conference victories with wins over Ceres and Central Valley to start the year.

LB (2-0) completed a sweep of the Hawks on Tuesday, led by the stellar play of its top three singles players. The trio of Shirley Liu, Taylor Torongo and Adriana Moreno all won 6-1, 6-0.