Making Los Banos more appealing amid drought

“Brown is the new green” is a recurring slogan in California. I don’t think it’s simply because Jerry Brown is the name of the governor. The extended drought has forced people to conserve water, and for many people their once green grass is now brown.

Throughout the state, lawns that used to be emerald are now toast. This includes Los Banos, where most residents have been following the exhortations on small “severe drought” signs around town urging them to conserve water. With only two days a week to water, residents have reduced lawn irrigation drastically. Green is out. Brown is in.

But is it possible that Los Banos lawns are becoming too brown? That’s a comment I heard the other day from several friends of mine who told me that visitors to our city say Los Banos is looking dreadful.

As folks drive around town, they notice the lawns are not just dry; they’re depressing. Too many lawns look not just toasty, but depressingly unkempt. In some front yards weeds have spread and grown tall and dry. Other front lawns have turned to dirt and become so dry residents park cars on what once had been grass.

“Los Banos landscapes need to be resuscitated,” someone said to me. But can that be done given the severe drought watering restrictions? I’ve wondered about that as I try to nurture the small patch of grass in my front yard. Even with tender, loving care my mostly green front lawn still has patches of brown and looks, if not depressing, sad.

I’ve talked to people whose job it is to maintain lawns and they believe that even with only two days a week of watering, lawns can look relatively green, especially if fertilizer is used and the water is directly exactly where it’s needed.

People who take care of lawns for a living also suggest aesthetic alternatives, converting turf to other landscapes, which, though not green, are attractive. I’ve seen this “xeriscaping” in front of a number of homes around town after residents used elbow grease and creativity to make their front yards both drought tolerant and appealing.

My neighbor, Art, and I took this approach on a small piece of our adjoining front yards. With some effort from our old bodies, we dug up the grass and spread out a big pile of decomposed granite. Then we added a few potted plants for color.

For those people who need a little incentive to convert grass to drought-tolerant landscapes, the state of California has a current incentive program that may help. I discovered a pertinent link on the city of Los Banos’s website. Under “Important City News” is “ State of California Turf Replacement Initiative.”

This site reports that the Department of Water Resources can rebate homeowners up to $2 per square foot for “removing turf and replacing it with landscapes that require little water.”

Whether they use this website or not, I’m hoping more Los Banos residents look closely at their front yards and see if they couldn’t make their landscapes more attractive, either with greener grass or an aesthetic alternative. More appealing front yards would improve everyone’s spirits and give Los Banos the feel of a community that values its quality of life.

(In a future “green” column I’ll write about what’s happening with trees in our community, why some are dying and how they can and will be replaced.)

Reminder: Tomorrow is a day of many opportunities, including the Rotary Omelet and Pancake breakfast at the Westside Union Elementary School cafeteria from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.; the all-day Downtown Fall Street Fair, with a variety of vendors, including the Friends of the Los Banos Library selling selected used books; and the Los Banos Quilt Show at the Los Banos Arts Center on Fifth and K streets from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s a good day to be out and about.

On another note: Los Banos lost one its strongest, kindest, most caring women in the passing of Carole Austin. The Austin family has been a strength of our community for years – Carole and her husband Jerry and their five amazing daughters: Stephanie, Paula, Laura, Nicki and Lindsay. It has been the privilege of the Spevak family to know the Austins for many decades. We will miss Carole deeply.

Comments on the writings of John Spevak, a California Newspaper Publishers Association first-place award recipient for 2014, are encouraged, and can be sent to john.spevak@gmail.com.