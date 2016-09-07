Materials found at house fire lead to criminal investigation

By Vikaas Shanker

A criminal investigation is underway at the scene of a Wednesday morning fire that left one victim with major burns. At 11:08 a.m., the Los Banos Fire Department received a call of a structure fire with a burn victim at a home on the 900 block of Friguglietti Avenue in the Ranchwood Estates subdivision.

LOS BANOS — A criminal investigation is underway at the scene of a Wednesday morning fire that left one victim with major burns.

At 11:08 a.m., the Los Banos Fire Department received a call of a structure fire with a burn victim at a home on the 900 block of Friguglietti Avenue in the Ranchwood Estates subdivision.

Fire Chief Tim Marrison said first responders found one burn victim. The victim, whose condition was unknown Wednesday afternoon, was takea to Los Banos Memorial Hospital’s burn center.

Firefighters contained a fire that spread from the garage through open doors to the hallways and bedrooms. The fire engulfed three bedrooms and the garage, and caused moderate damage to the rest of the home.

“After the fire was knocked down, they found materials that may be some illegal activity,” Marrison said, declining to give more details until the investigation is complete.

The Fire Department called out investigators from the Los Banos Police Department, Merced Area Gang/Narcotic Enforcement Team and state law enforcement, who were conducting a criminal investigation Wednesday afternoon.

