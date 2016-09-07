Teneng’s big night not enough for Pacheco

BRENTWOOD — Tk Teneng rushed for more than 100 yards for the second consecutive week and punched in touchdown runs of 45, 10 and 7 yards, but Pacheco High School came up just short again.

Heritage of Brentwood used its size advantage in a third-quarter surge that proved the difference in a 36-26 victory over the Panthers.

“They used their size to wear on us a little bit in the third quarter,” Pacheco coach David Snapp said. “Chris Munoz was out of the game with a concussion, and Heritage took advantage of our young safeties. The kids played hard and fought them right to the end.

“Starting 0-2 sucks, but I’ve tried to express to them that we scheduled the way we did for a reason. We’re a better team than we were two weeks ago because of the ability of our first two opponents. And we’ve competed in both games. A couple breaks here and there and we’re just as easily 2-0.”

Aric Barton also broke a 59-yard TD run in the loss. Teneng carried the ball 25 times for 158 yards.

